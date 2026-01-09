Google pushing Gemini into Gmail, tipster confirms Feb launch for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Share



We hope you like more AI in your Gmail inbox, because Google is “bringing Gmail into the Gemini era.” It’ll be on by default, but the good news is that you can disable it. The threat, issued on Thursday by Google’s VP of product Blake Barnes, sees the company expanding the reach of a trio of inbox AI features that were previously only available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. You know – the folks who actually wanted the stuff. Now, Barnes explained, everyone will be getting a dose of Google’s much-derided AI Overviews in their Gmail inbox. The Register

After several shifting rumors, it now looks almost certain that Samsung will launch its Galaxy S26 Ultra later in the year than its predecessor, the Galaxy S25. A new leak from a highly reputable tipster confirms previous reports about a February launch date for the upcoming flagship. Long-time smartphone leaker Evan Blass posted on X that Samsung will hold its Galaxy S26 Unpacked event on February 25th. Blass quoted Ice Universe, who originally broke the news, stating that the date was “100% correct.” Forbes

Repeat shoplifters are being caught by face recognition cameras and prevented from stealing goods or abusing staff a record 1,400 times a day, analysis shows. More than 100 retailers, including Sainsbury’s, Budgens, Sports Direct, Iceland and Home Bargains, have deployed the cameras operated by Facewatch in thousands of stores across England and Wales. The system uses AI to cross reference faces against a watchlist of prolific and repeat offenders shared by local stores. Telegraph



DS has unveiled a sporty reimagining of its No4 hatchback, which showcases some new features coming to its models in the future, according to design boss Thierry Métroz. Called the No4 Taylor Made (because it was partially penned by DS Formula E driver Taylor Barnard), the concept is based on the standard EV but sits lower, has a wider track and gains a host of aero features. That points to the upmarket French brand’s racing influence, said Métroz, but still makes it a proposition “for the road, not the track”. Autocar

The UK government says Elon Musk’s platform X limiting Grok AI image edits to paid users is “insulting” to victims of misogyny and sexual violence. Speaking on Friday, Downing Street said the move “simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service”. It follows significant backlash after Grok digitally altered images of others by undressing them – something it says it now can only do for those who pay a monthly fee. BBC

The Honor Magic8 Pro was announced in China in October, then was released in other parts of Asia in November, and now it’s officially launching in the UK, where it’s finally available to purchase for £1,099 in Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan, and black. It will be offered by Amazon, Argos, EE, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, Three, Tesco Mobile, Currys, Very, and John Lewis. Available in a single 12/512 GB version the Honor Magic8 Pro comes with a £200 discount for early birds. GSM Arena

Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis has created an updated version of the popular Varmblixt lights she designed for IKEA, revamping the company’s most-sold lamp with a matte white finish and a smart bulb. Originally launched in 2023 as part of a 20-piece collection, the bloated, doughnut-shaped lamp quickly sold out and became a viral hit for its playful and tactile form.

Now, IKEA is presenting an updated version of the lamp as part of its first-ever presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, complete with a dimmable, colour-changing bulb. Dezeen

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts