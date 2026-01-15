Google launches ‘Personal Intelligence’ for Gemini AI

Share



Google has launched Personal Intelligence for Gemini AI, which allows users to pull information from their personal Google apps to provide tailored answers.

The feature, currently in beta for subscribers, marks a shift from general information retrieval to a system that understands the specific context of a user’s life by securely accessing data from Gmail, Google Photos, Search, and YouTube, claims Google.

By connecting these services, Gemini can now “reason” across a user’s history to solve practical problems without being told where to look.

For example, a user standing in a repair shop could ask for their car’s tyre size, and the AI would identify the vehicle model from a purchase receipt in Gmail, check Google Photos for past road trip conditions, and suggest specific tyre types based on the user’s actual driving habits.

The update also changes how the AI handles complex planning, such as building a travel itinerary. Instead of offering generic tourist suggestions, Personal Intelligence analyzes past trips and stated preferences found in emails and photo libraries to recommend specific restaurants, activities, or even board games for the journey.

It can also retrieve specific details on command, such as finding a licence plate number or a tax ID hidden within a photo in the user’s library.

Google claims privacy has been a central focus of the rollout, with the tech giant confirming that Personal Intelligence is off by default and must be manually enabled. The company states that it does not train its global AI models directly on a user’s private Gmail inbox or photo library.

Instead, the system uses “context packing” to find only the data relevant to a specific query, and users can manage or disconnect individual apps at any time through the Gemini settings menu.

Personal Intelligence is currently available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the United States, with a rollout to free users and international markets expected later in 2026.

In the UK, the Google AI Pro plan is priced at £18.99 per month. The feature works across the web, Android, and iOS, positioning Gemini as a direct competitor to other personal AI systems, including Apple Intelligence.

