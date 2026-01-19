Geely EX2 EV confirmed for UK launch this autumn

Share



China’s best-selling electric supermini is officially heading to British shores, as Geely Auto confirms the EX2 will launch in the UK later this year.

Known in its home market as the Geely Xingyuan, the compact electric car has become a massive commercial success in China, regularly exceeding 40,000 sales per month.

To put that volume into perspective, the EX2’s December 2025 sales alone nearly matched the annual sales of the Ford Puma, the UK’s current market leader.

Scheduled for an autumn 2026 release, the EX2 is positioned as a direct competitor to the Renault 5 E-Tech and the BYD Dolphin Surf.

It sits on Geely’s GEA platform, the same architecture used for the larger EX5 SUV already available in the UK. While the car features a “cuddly” design with rounded edges and smooth surfaces, Geely insiders have confirmed that the UK version will receive specific chassis and handling tweaks.

These adjustments are intended to provide a firmer, more controlled ride better suited to European road quality compared to the “softer” setup sold in Asia.



In terms of specifications, the EX2 features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with capacities ranging between 30 and 40kWh. While finalized UK performance figures are still pending, the international models offer a single electric motor producing either 78bhp or 114bhp.

Under Chinese testing cycles, the car achieves a range of approximately 250 miles, though this figure is expected to be slightly lower when subjected to the more stringent European WLTP testing standards.

Inside, the cabin aims for a premium feel despite the car’s small stature, featuring soft-touch materials and backlit “cityscape” motifs etched into the dashboard.

A large central touchscreen dominates the cockpit, accompanied by an unusual oblong steering wheel. Geely Auto UK’s marketing chief, Mark Blundell, noted that the company intends for the EX2 to follow the brand’s reputation for high equipment levels and build quality.

Pricing remains the most anticipated detail. While prices are still not known, Geely Auto UK head Michael Yang has promised that the car will be “competitive,” with a focus on accessible financing offers to attract buyers when orders open in the second half of 2026.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts