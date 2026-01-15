Freely surpasses one million weekly users over Christmas

Share



Freely, the UK’s free-to-air streaming platform, recorded over one million weekly users during the Christmas period, according to new data from its parent company Everyone TV.

The organization reported that the service reached this milestone during the week commencing 22 December 2025, marking a doubling of the user base since September, when it reached half a million users.

Based on this growth trajectory, Everyone TV claimes Freely is the UK’s fastest-growing TV platform for 2025. The service, which is a joint venture backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5, provides a single interface for both live and on-demand content delivered via broadband.

Engagement remained high throughout the festive week, it claims, with 55% of the million-strong user base accessing the platform every day. Usage data also highlighted a shift in viewing habits, as two-thirds of Freely’s audience now stream all of their television content.

Public service broadcasting channels remained the most popular choice for live streaming. BBC One, ITV1, Channel 4, Channel 5, and ITV2 led the rankings over the holiday. On-demand viewing was dominated by traditional British titles, including soaps such as Coronation Street and EastEnders, alongside dramas including The Night Manager and entertainment favourites such as The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing.



The individual broadcasters reported record-breaking digital performances. BBC One was the most-watched channel on Christmas Day, with The King’s Speech and The Scarecrow’s Wedding collectively drawing millions of viewers. Channel 4 recorded its highest Christmas week linear share since 2012, while Channel 5 saw a 34% year-on-year increase in its on-demand streaming figures.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO of Everyone TV, stated that the milestone indicates a clear consumer preference for a unified way to access free-to-air content. “Surpassing one million weekly users is an exciting milestone for Freely, signalling that there is audience demand for a simple way to stream live British TV and discover great on-demand shows – all in one place,” he said.

Thompson added that the platform’s performance in 2025 demonstrates the efficacy of cross-broadcaster collaboration. “Freely was the largest growing TV platform in 2025, showing the power of the UK’s public service broadcasters working together to make brilliant British TV easy to discover and stream,” he noted. The platform is expected to continue its expansion in 2026 as it is integrated into more smart TVs and plug-in streaming devices.

Most streamed on-demand shows on Freely (24.12.25 – 02.01.26)

Emmerdale (ITV) Coronation Street (ITV) Eastenders (BBC) The Hunting Wives (ITV) Red Eye (ITV) The Traitors (BBC) Call the Midwife (BBC) The Night Manager (BBC) All Creatures Great and Small (5) Home Alone (Channel 4) World’s Strongest Man 2025 (5) The War Between the Land and the Sea (BBC) Titanic Sinks Tonight (BBC) Midsomer Murders (ITV) The Inbetweeners (Channel 4)

Most streamed on-demand shows on Freely, Christmas Day 2025

Emmerdale (ITV) Coronation Street (ITV) EastEnders (BBC) The King’s Speech – 2025 (BBC) Only Fools and Horses: Greatest Christmas Moments (5) Finding Father Christmas (Channel 4) Home Alone (Channel 4) Mrs Brown’s Boys – 2025 Specials Mammy’s Bottles (BBC) Strictly Come Dancing (BBC) Amandaland – Christmas Special (BBC) Call the Midwife – Christmas special 2025 (BBC) All Creatures Great and Small (5) Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Channel 4) Call the Midwife – Christmas special 2023 (BBC) Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance most fowl (BBC)

