Elon Musk’s xAI raises £20bn despite Grok backlash, half of porn users have accessed sites without age checks

Share



Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company has raised $20bn in its latest funding round, the startup announced Tuesday, even as its marquee chatbot Grok faces backlash over generating sexualized, nonconsensual images of women and underage girls. xAI’s Series E funding round featured big-name investors, including Nvidia, Fidelity Management and Resource Company, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, and Valor Equity Partners – the private investment firm of Musk’s longtime friend and former Doge member Antonio Gracias. The Guardian

Almost half of pornography users have accessed adult sites without government-mandated age checks since the measure came into force, new research shows. Since the law changed in July, 45% of 1,469 adults who use porn have gone on websites without age checks to avoid submitting their personal information, a poll by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation found. The research also showed that 29% of pornography users had used a VPN to avoid age checks on websites that do require them. Sky News

The first Android security update of 2026 has now been confirmed. It includes a fix for a critical security vulnerability that exposes phones to attack. The good news is that the update will be available to Pixel owners within days. But the bad news is that another update is also now hitting Pixel phones, causing serious issues for users. The critical vulnerability patched in January’s Android update “is a flaw in Dolby’s DD+ Unified Decoder,” Jamf explains. And because “audio attachments and voice messages are decoded locally,” this “can be exploited without any user interaction.” Forbes



Hisense has turned up to CES 2026 with two big swings at colour performance – and both involve adding an extra colour channel to the usual red, green, and blue recipe. The company says its next flagship LCD TV will use so-called RGB Mini LED Evo tech (which introduces cyan into its RGB Mini LED backlight system), while its latest true Micro LED set will add yellow at the sub-pixel level, forming RGBY. In other words, Hisense is betting that the path to punchier, purer colour is… more colours. After launching an RGB-backlit LCD TV in 2025, Hisense says its second-generation approach will be marketed as RGB Mini LED Evo, debuting in a 116-inch UXS model called the 116UXS. WhatHiFi

Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto V maintained their dominance as the most-played games on US consoles in 2025, according to Circana’s Player Engagement Tracker. The top five titles remained unchanged from 2024 across both PlayStation and Xbox platforms, revealing a stagnant competitive landscape for new releases. Circana analyst Mat Piscatella shared the data via Bluesky, showing Fortnite secured the top position on both PlayStation and Xbox in the US market. Call of Duty ranked second on both platforms, followed by Grand Theft Auto V in third place. Roblox and Minecraft completed the top five. Technobezz



Lego has unveiled Smart Bricks – tech-filled versions of its small building blocks – which it says will bring sets to life with sound, light and reaction to movement. However, the new product range has got a mixed reaction from play experts, who say it risks undermining what makes Lego distinct for children in an increasingly digital world. Announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, the Danish toymaker’s Smart Play system introduces new electronic components to the classic plastic blocks. BBC

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts