Elon Musk’s Starlink spat with Ryanair boss intensifies, iPhone 18 Pro details ‘leaked’

Elon Musk has suggested he could buy Ryanair and called for its chief executive to be fired amid a deepening spat between the pair. The budget airline on Tuesday branded the Tesla chief executive an “idiot”, and used the extraordinary row to promote its January sale. Musk and Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary have been trading insults over the past week after O’Leary rejected the idea of using Musk’s Starlink technology to provide wi-fi on flights. BBC

Hyundai is pulling the plug on its best-selling ICE-powered hatchback. Production of the i10 ended after an 18-year run, but a new entry-level EV is coming soon to take its place. After launching in Europe and the UK in 2008, the i10 became a hit for Hyundai thanks to its affordable price, modern tech, and comfortable interior. In its 18 years on the market, Hyundai has sold over 3.3 million i10 models globally. Over 370,000 were sold in the UK alone. The ICE-powered city car was particularly popular in the UK and Europe, but sales have fallen in recent years. Elecktrek

Sony wants to stop making televisions. The Japanese giant on Tuesday announced it’s signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese consumer electronics outfit TCL to advance talks on the creation of a joint venture that will take over Sony’s television and audio businesses. TCL will own 51 percent of the new venture and Sony will get the remainder. The JV will take over product development, design, manufacturing, sales, logistics, and customer service, but won’t have to develop new brands as Sony is happy for it to use existing monikers like the “Bravia” label it has applied to TVs for 20 years. The Register

After sharing 3D renders for the expected foldable iPhone’s design, Jon Prosser, aka the YouTuber and leaker who Apple is suing for spilling the beans on iOS 26 and Liquid Glass, is back at it again with another detailed unveil. This time, for the iPhone 18 Pro. Prosser corroborates previous reports that Apple will announce the iPhone 18 Pro (and 18 Pro Max) alongside the foldable iPhone. Prosser says they’ll look like the iPhone 17 Pros but come in new colors (he says Apple is testing burgundy, brown, and purple), include a faster A20 Pro chip, and the main camera will sport a “variable aperture,” Gizmodo

Artificial intelligence protections for performers could be implemented for the first time, as union negotiations to establish a framework progress. Last month, Equity members voted overwhelmingly to refuse digital scanning on set. With a turnout of over 75%, over 99% of those who voted said they would be prepared to refuse a set scan. Digital scanning is a process through which an actor’s likeness is captured for future use. Sky News

Mazda has reportedly delayed the launch of its first bespoke electric car until 2029, just months after mules of the SUV were spotted in the early stages of testing. The car was originally due to arrive next year, but the Japanese firm has instead decided to focus on new hybrid models and technology.. in response to stagnating EV sales and the resulting uncertainty in the market. Mazda currently has no EVs on sale after it axed the MX-30 EV six months ago. However, two EVs are on the way – the 6e saloon, which will arrive next month, and CX-6e SUV, due at the end of the year. Autocar

