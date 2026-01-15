Elon Musk backtracks on Grok AI image rules following global backlash

Share



In a move that signals a significant retreat for the tech billionaire, Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has announced it will restrict its Grok AI model from generating “undressed” images of real people.

The update prevents users from editing photos of real individuals to appear in bikinis, underwear, or revealing attire, but only in territories where such content is illegal.

The policy shift follows a week of intense international pressure. Governments in Malaysia and Indonesia were the first to ban the tool after reports surfaced of users creating explicit, non-consensual deepfakes.

Simultaneously, the UK government and California’s top prosecutor launched inquiries into the platform, with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling for immediate safeguards to prevent the spread of sexualized AI imagery.

The move marks a notable U-turn for Musk. Only days ago, the billionaire dismissed concerns as an “assault on free speech,” even mocking critics by posting AI-generated images of Sir Keir Starmer wearing a bikini. However, facing the threat of heavy fines and regional bans, Musk appears to have softened his absolute stance.

Writing on X, Musk clarified that while the platform will “geoblock” certain capabilities to comply with local laws, the tool’s ‘Not Safe For Work’ (NSFW) settings will still allow for “upper body nudity of imaginary adult humans” in regions like the United States. “That is the de facto standard in America,” Musk stated. “This will vary in other regions according to the laws on a country-by-country basis.”

The UK government claimed “vindication” following the announcement, though regulator Ofcom warned that its investigation into whether X broke online safety laws remains ongoing. To further mitigate abuse, X confirmed that image-editing features will remain restricted to paid subscribers, a move intended to ensure accountability for those who violate the law.

While the “geofencing” of these features satisfies some legal requirements, critics argue the patchwork approach highlights the ongoing tension between Musk’s “free speech absolutism” and the global demand for AI regulation.

