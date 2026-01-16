E-Skimo, the world’s first powered skis, hit the slopes

Share

After five years under development, the world’s first powered skis have officially hit the slopes, promising to transform the gruelling world of ski touring into a more accessible experience.

Launched in Verbier this month, the E-Skimo system uses electric motor technology to assist skiers during uphill ascents, effectively acting as the snow-bound equivalent of the e-bike.

The project is the brainchild of tech entrepreneur Nicola Colombo, who was inspired to lower the physical barriers of the sport after watching friends struggle with traditional manual ascents during Covid.

“There was a spike in ski touring because resorts were closed,” Colombo explained, noting that many newcomers found the intense physical effort of climbing far outweighed the joy of the two-minute descent.

The E-Skimo system works by equipping high-performance free-ride skis with a front-mounted lithium battery and a rear-mounted 850W motor. Unlike a motorized vehicle, it requires the skier to maintain a natural rhythm.

Propulsion is delivered through a “traction skin”, a looped conveyor belt that runs through the ski base. A suite of AI-driven sensors and gyroscopes monitors the skier’s gait and terrain, automatically activating the motor when the heel is lifted to slide the ski forward.

Skiers can choose from three power modes – Eco, Climb, and Boost – allowing them to ascend at 700 meters per hour, nearly triple the speed of a typical manual climber, with roughly a third less effort. Once the summit is reached, the drive units and batteries can be detached in about 60 seconds and stowed in a specialized backpack, allowing the user to descend on standard high-performance skis.

The technology is currently available in a premium “Launch Edition” priced at SFr4,500 (approximately £4,200). To reach a wider audience, E-Skimo has established “Experience Centres” in major alpine hubs, including Verbier, St Moritz, and San Bernardino, where potential users can test the equipment.

While the current price targets early adopters, the company anticipates that future models could retail for closer to £2,000 as production scales.

