Concerns over Clawdbot AI bot, TikTok US accused of suppressing anti-Trump content

Share



Thousands of people have downloaded a WhatsApp personal assistant used to book restaurants, handle work emails and manage their children’s homework. The artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, known as Clawdbot, has gone viral in recent days with users claiming it will mark the next major step in AI use after the booming popularity of programmes such as ChatGPT. However, it has sparked severe security concerns with experts warning that allowing the bot access to private messages and even finances is a “disaster in the making”. Telegraph

California governor Gavin Newsom has accused TikTok of suppressing content critical of president Donald Trump, as he launched a review of the platform’s content moderation practices to determine if they violated state law, even as the platform blamed a systems failure for the issues. The step comes after TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, said last week it had finalised a deal to set up a majority US-owned joint venture that will secure US data, to avoid a US ban on the short video app used by more than 200 million Americans. Guardian

Apple’s latest iPhone update is not, as had been predicted, iOS 26.3 — though you can read here why I thought it had been delayed. Instead, Apple has just launched iOS 26.2.1 and, unlike most minor update numbers, this one includes new features. This update is for all iPhones from 2019 onwards. Apple’s Release Notes are specific: This update provides support for AirTag (2nd generation) along with bug fixes. Forbes

TikTok’s new US owner has apologised to users for “disruption” after thousands reported issues affecting the video-sharing app. Platform outage monitor Downdetector said it has seen more than 600,000 reports of glitches from US TikTok users over the weekend. Problems flagged by people include videos appearing repeatedly on “For You” feeds, some content not displaying and new posts getting “zero views” – with issues appearing to continue for some on Monday. BBC

Technology giant Meta is set to trial premium subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp users in the coming months in its latest experiment with paid services. The new offerings would give access to features including expanded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Under the plan, access to the platforms’ core services would remain free to use. The firm also plans to test subscriptions for features, such as its Vibes video generation app, which the firm says “can bring your ideas to life with new AI visual creation tools”. BBC

Ellen Roome began campaigning for a change in the law after her 14-year-old son died. “When Jools took his own life, we assumed we’d turn up at the inquest and be told why and what happened,” Ms Roome previously told Sky News. “I know how he took his life because I found him. I don’t understand why.” Every aspect of Jools’ life had been looked into, except for his social media accounts. But when Ellen asked TikTok for his browsing data, so she could see what he’d been watching and whether it was harmful, TikTok said it no longer had it. Sky News



Apple’s AirTag has become the de facto “Bluetooth tracker” since its 2021 debut, upending established players like Tile. Now, Apple is finally upgrading the hardware. The second-generation AirTag still costs $29 for one and $99 for a four-pack, and it’s available today. It’s powered by the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip (U2), which Apple has employed in recent iPhone and Apple Watch models. It improves the ability to find the tag’s exact location when using Apple’s Precision Finding mode, with up to 1.5 times greater range. Wired

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts