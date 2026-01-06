BYD UK sales top 50,000 in 2025, market share hits 2.55%

Share



Chinese automotive manufacturer BYD registered 51,422 vehicles in the UK in 2025, establishing a 2.55% market share in its first full year of significant local expansion.

The year-end results mark a sharp increase from the 0.45% share recorded in 2024, according to data released on Tuesday.

December proved to be a particularly strong period for the brand, with 7,683 registrations. This volume positioned BYD as the sixth best-selling car brand in the UK for the month.

The company also secured a 12.01% share of the combined Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) market in December.

The growth was driven largely by the success of individual models in the electrified segments. The SEAL U DM-i SUV ended 2025 as the UK’s most registered plug-in hybrid model. Among the brand’s fully electric offerings, the Dolphin city car (pictured above) was the highest performer, ranking as the fourth best-selling BEV in the country during the month of December.

Looking ahead to 2026, BYD is scheduled to expand its UK lineup with several new hybrid and electric arrivals. Upcoming models include the SEALION 5 DM-i and ATTO 2 DM-i, which will join the recently introduced SEAL 6 DM-i saloon and touring variants.

The 2025 figures reflect a broader shift in the British automotive landscape, as Chinese manufacturers establish a larger footprint in the transition to electrified transport. BYD’s rapid climb into the top 10 monthly rankings underscores the increasing competition for established European and Japanese brands as new battery and hybrid technologies become more widely available to both private and fleet buyers.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts