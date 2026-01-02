BYD overtakes Tesla in global EV sales, increased RAM demand pushes up device costs

Share



China’s BYD is set to overtake Elon Musk’s Tesla as the world’s biggest seller of electric vehicles (EVs), marking the first time it has outpaced its American rival for annual sales. On Thursday, BYD said, external that sales of its battery-powered cars rose last year by almost 28% to more than 2.25 million. Tesla, which is due to reveal its total sales for 2025 later on Friday, last week published analysts’ estimates suggesting that it had sold around 1.65 million vehicles for the year as a whole. BBC

Fears of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble on Wall Street are driving cash back into the UK’s beleaguered stock market, British fund managers say. Last year’s boom in US tech stocks like Nvidia and Meta has prompted some investors to book their profits and recycle cash into UK shares. Stockpickers who focus on the British market say it means the London Stock Exchange could see a surge of inflows after nearly a decade of dreary performance. The upbeat assessment comes after the FTSE 100 hit 10,000 points for the first time on Friday. Telegraph

The cost of lots of the devices we all use could be forced up in 2026 because the price of Ram – once one of the cheapest computer components – has more than doubled since October 2025. The tech powers everything from smartphones to smart TVs, as well as things like medical devices. Its price has shot up because of the explosive growth in the data centres which power AI, which need Ram too. That’s caused an imbalance between supply and demand which means everyone has to pay more. BBC

Samsung has upgraded its Freestyle portable projector for 2026. The company announced a new model, the Freestyle+, ahead of CES, touting twice the brightness of its predecessor at 430 ISO lumens, and AI-powered screen optimization features. As with Freestyles past, the Freestyle+ offers 180-degree rotation and 360-degree audio. This one also supports Q-Symphony so it’ll work with some Samsung soundbars. Samsung hasn’t revealed much else in the way of specs or pricing, but it’ll be showing off the Freestyle+ at CES 2026, so we’re likely to learn more details soon. Engadget

ISPreview has today published our biannual H2 – 2025 summary of fixed broadband coverage, which reveals that “full fibre” (FTTP) ISP networks have grown to reach 81.89% of UK premises (up from 78.06% in H1) and 89.6% are within reach of “gigabit” 1000Mbps+ speeds (up from 87.84%) – close to the major milestone of 90%. All the new gigabit-capable network (1000Mbps+ or 1Gbps+) coverage added during the second half of 2025 has come from Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) based networks via Openreach (BT), nexfibre (Virgin Media), CityFibre, Netomnia (Brsk, YouFibre), Grain and a few other alternative networks. ISPreview

Microsoft has now revealed the first wave of games leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2026. Neon White, The Ascent, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – Merry & Mischievous Edition, and Road 96 will all drop out of Game Pass on January 16. While we wait for news on the next batch of upcoming Game Pass games, we now have confirmation of this month’s first Game Pass casualties. Sadly, some cracking titles are leaving the service soon. True Achievements

