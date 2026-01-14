BMW and MINI launch Global Player in-car app

Share

BMW Group UK has announced a partnership with Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, making BMW and MINI the first automotive brands to integrate the Global Player app into their vehicles’ built-in app stores.

The deal brings a massive library of live radio, award-winning podcasts, and curated playlists to the dashboards of over 180,000 vehicles across the UK.

By integrating the app directly into the infotainment system, the service removes the need for drivers to connect a smartphone via Bluetooth or cable. Once signed in, users can enjoy a seamless transition between listening in their car, at home, or in the office, claims BMW.

The app allows drivers to pause and rewind live radio, browse thousands of podcasts and access personalized playlists using the vehicle’s native controls. Data for streaming is included for customers with a BMW Digital Premium or MINI Connected Package subscription.

“We’re excited to offer BMW and MINI customers enhanced connectivity through the new Global Player in-car app, allowing them to enjoy their most-loved music, news and podcasts with ease,” said Chris Hollis, BMW Group Customer Digital Applications Manager. He added that the addition further strengthens the brand’s “seamless in-car entertainment experience.”

The reach of the app is expected to grow rapidly, with the number of compatible vehicles projected to exceed 300,000 by the end of 2026. This expansion will include the upcoming BMW iX3 and future “Neue Klasse” models.

Stephen Toombs, Head of In-Car Distribution for Global Player, emphasized the importance of reaching listeners on the move. “We know that in-car listening plays an important role in people’s daily routines and we want to make finding the audio they love as easy as possible,” he stated.

The partnership aligns with Global’s ambition to make its content available “everywhere our audiences are.”

