Ashley St Clair sues father of her child, Elon Musk, over Grok AI

Conservative influencer Ashley St Clair has filed a lawsuit in New York against xAI, the artificial intelligence company owned by Elon Musk, with whom she has a child.

The legal action alleges that the company’s Grok AI tool was used to generate non-consensual, sexually explicit deepfake images of her.

The lawsuit claims that X users utilized Grok to “undress” photos of Ms. St Clair, including images taken when she was 14 years old. According to the filing, the AI also generated an image of Ms. St Clair, who is Jewish, wearing a bikini covered in swastikas.

Her lawyer, Carrie Goldberg, stated that the goal is to prevent AI from being “weaponised for abuse” and labelled the tool a “public nuisance.”

The relationship between the two has become increasingly fraught. Ms. St Clair, who confirmed last year that Musk is the father of her child, is reportedly involved in a custody battle with the tech billionaire. The court filing further alleges that after she complained about the deepfakes, xAI retaliated by demonetizing her X account.

In a move described by Ms. Goldberg as “jolting,” xAI has filed a counter-suit against Ms. St Clair. The company argues that she violated its terms of service by filing her lawsuit in New York instead of Texas, where the company specifies legal disputes must be heard.

The case follows intense global scrutiny of Grok. Regulators and women’s groups have criticized the tool for its ability to produce photorealistic, sexualized images of real people, including children.

While X recently announced “geoblocking” measures to prevent such edits in jurisdictions where they are illegal, reports suggest the standalone Grok app may still allow users to generate unmoderated deepfakes.

Ms. St Clair intends to defend her case in New York, while UK regulator Ofcom continues to probe whether X has breached existing laws regarding non-consensual intimate imagery.

