Arlo Europe launches Ultra 3 and Pro 6 Security Cameras

Share

Arlo Europe has announced the launch of two new security cameras, the Ultra 3 and the Pro 6.

These devices are designed to integrate with the Arlo Secure Early Warning System, an AI-powered platform that uses real-time recognition to identify potential threats.

The Arlo Ultra 3 serves as the brand’s flagship model, featuring 4K HDR video and a 180-degree field of view. It uses a SmartHub connection to manage data transmission and local storage.

The camera’s AI is capable of identifying specific subjects, including people, vehicles, animals, packages, and fire. Users can also use custom detection settings to prioritize specific types of alerts.

According to Adrienne Sharkey-Perves, Managing Director at Arlo Europe, the focus of these releases is on proactive monitoring. “Our Early Warning System gives users something no other brand can: a DIY home security camera system with smarter AI that learns, adapts, and acts faster,” Sharkey-Perves stated.

The Arlo Pro 6 offers 2K+ HDR video and utilizes a 12-bit color sensor. This sensor is designed to improve color accuracy for night vision, assisting in the identification of faces, clothing, and vehicles in low-light conditions. The Pro 6 includes 12x zoom with an auto-tracking feature that follows movement within its 160-degree field of view.

Both cameras include a built-in spotlight and siren to act as visible deterrents. They support two-way audio, allowing users to communicate with visitors through the Arlo app.

The systems are engineered for outdoor use with weather-resistant housings and with different power options, including USB-C charging and removable batteries for the Pro 6.

Addressing the importance of visual data, Sharkey-Perves noted that “color accuracy adds another critical layer—it can mean the difference between identifying a suspect or missing a vital detail.” Both models are available starting today (January 19, 2026) via Arlo’s website and major retailers.

Arlo Ultra 3 Specifications:

Video Quality: 4K HDR video

Field of View: 180-degree wide angle

Connectivity: Arlo SmartHub required

AI Detection: People, vehicles, animals, packages, fire, and custom events

Night Vision: Color night vision

Security Features: Built-in spotlight, siren, and two-way audio

Retail Price: From £529.99/€599.99 for a 2-camera kit



Arlo Pro 6 Specifications:

Video Quality: 2K+ HDR video

Color Sensor: 12-bit sensor for improved color accuracy

Field of View: 160-degree wide-angle

Zoom: 12x zoom with auto-tracking

Night Vision: Advanced color night vision

Security Features: Built-in spotlight, siren, and two-way audio

Power: USB-C charging with optional removable battery

Retail Price: £169.99/€199.99 for a single camera kit

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts