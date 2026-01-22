Apple tipped to enter AI wearable race with AirTag-sized Pin

Share



Apple is reportedly developing a wearable “AI pin” that can record and understand conversations, marking its most ambitious attempt to regain ground in the artificial intelligence arms race.

The project, first revealed by The Information and reported by The Telegraph, signals a new hardware direction for the iPhone maker as it seeks to challenge rivals like OpenAI and Meta.

The device is described as a thin, circular disc, similar in size to an AirTag but slightly thicker. It will reportedly feature an aluminium-and-glass shell and pack a significant array of sensors, including three microphones, a speaker, and two cameras – one standard and one wide-angle.

Unlike traditional wearables, the pin is designed to be clipped to clothing, potentially acting as an “always-on” digital assistant that captures audio and visual input in real-time.

At the heart of the device is an overhauled version of Siri. Apple is reportedly planning to transform its voice assistant into a ChatGPT-style chatbot, capable of complex conversations, rather than simple commands. This upgraded AI, internally known as “Campos,” is expected to debut with iOS 27 and would likely serve as the primary interface for the screenless pin.

The device also supports magnetic inductive charging, similar to the Apple Watch, and features a single physical button along the edge for manual controls.

Apple enters a market already littered with failed experiments. Humane, a startup founded by former Apple employees, recently discontinued its $700 AI pin after poor sales and critical reviews.

Apple’s privacy credentials will also be under scrutiny; a device capable of “listening” to ambient conversations raises significant surveillance concerns, a topic Chief Executive Tim Cook has previously called a top priority.

While rivals like OpenAI, led by former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive, are expected to launch their own AI wearables as early as this year, Apple’s version is currently in early development. Providing the project isn’t cancelled beforehand, it is targeted for a 2027 release, with Apple reportedly eyeing a massive initial production run of 20 million units.

