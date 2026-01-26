Apple introduces new AirTag with more powerful chip

Share



Apple has officially overhauled its bestselling item tracker, packing the second-generation AirTag with a more powerful chip and a significantly louder voice.

Unveiled today, the updated accessory maintains the familiar circular “coin” design of the 2021 original, but introduces major internal upgrades aimed at solving the frustration of looking for luggage lost in vast airport terminals.

The headline feature is the inclusion of Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the same hardware found in the new iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Series 11. This tech boost enables “Precision Finding” to work from up to 50 percent further away than before, using haptic and visual cues to lead you directly to your item.

An upgraded Bluetooth chip also expands the general tracking range, ensuring the “Find My” network can spot your belongings across even greater distances.

Locating items by sound has also received a massive boost. The new AirTag features a redesigned internal speaker that is 50 percent louder than its predecessor.

Apple claims this allows the device to be heard from up to twice as far away, making the “ping” much easier to track through walls or heavy bags. For the first time, users can also trigger Precision Finding directly from their wrist using an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2, a feature previously only available o the iPhone.

Apple claims privacy and security remain a core focus, with the device utilizing end-to-end encryption to ensure location data is never stored on the AirTag itself. The tracker also includes protections against unwanted tracking, such as rotating Bluetooth identifiers and proactive alerts if an unknown tag is moving with you.

Furthermore, Apple has expanded its “Share Item Location” feature, partnering with over 50 airlines to let users securely share their AirTag’s location with customer service teams to recover delayed luggage.

The price of the AirTag remains unchanged: a single AirTag retails for $29, while a four-pack is available for $99. The new AirTag is available to order online today and will hit Apple Store shelves later this week.

