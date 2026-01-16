AI song ‘Jag vet, du är inte min’ banned from Swedish charts

Share



A viral song has been disqualified from Sweden’s official music charts because it was created using Artificial Intelligence.

The folk-pop ballad, entitled “Jag vet, du är inte min” (I know, You’re Not Mine), has amassed millions of streams making it the most-streamed song on Spotify in Sweden.

Performed by a digital entity known as Jacub, the song features melancholic lyrics about heartbreak backed by acoustic guitar. Despite its massive public appeal, industry leaders insist it does not meet the criteria for official recognition.

Investigation into the artist’s identity revealed a lack of any real-world presence. Journalists discovered the track was registered to executives at Stellar Music, a Danish firm with a dedicated AI department.

The producers, calling themselves Team Jacub, defended the work as a “human-controlled creative process” rather than a mere tech project.

The Swedish music industry organization, IFPI, remains unmoved by these arguments. Ludvig Werner, head of IFPI Sweden, stated that any song found to be primarily AI-generated is ineligible for the top list.

The decision highlights a growing tension between traditional creative standards and rapidly advancing technology.

Sweden is currently a focal point for the AI music debate. While the country has pioneered licensing systems to allow AI models to train on copyrighted works, officials are wary of the technology undermining human creators. Experts predict AI could significantly reduce revenues for human musicians within just two years.

This strict stance contrasts with international charts like Billboard, which often allow AI tracks if they meet streaming and sales criteria. However, other platforms like Bandcamp have joined Sweden in prohibiting content generated substantially by algorithms.

The ban serves as a landmark moment for the global music industry. As AI-generated music is forecast to become a multi-billion pound business, Sweden’s ruling suggests a commitment to keeping human musicians at the centre of the official rankings – at least for now.

