AI hitting UK jobs market harder than other economies, Apple to unveil AI-powered Siri next month

Share





The UK is losing more jobs than it is creating because of artificial intelligence and is being hit harder than rival large economies, new research suggests. British companies reported that AI had resulted in net job losses over the past 12 months, down 8% – the highest rate among other leading economies including the US, Japan, Germany and Australia, according to a study by the investment bank Morgan Stanley. The research, which was shared with Bloomberg, surveyed companies using AI for at least a year across five industries: consumer staples and retail, real estate, transport, healthcare equipment and cars. Guardian

Apple is planning to unveil its newly revamped Siri assistant at an event next month, according to a report. The latest version of Apple’s digital assistant will be powered by Google’s market-leading Gemini AI model following a recently announced partnership between the two US tech giants. The long-overdue upgrade to Siri, which launched as Apple’s proprietary voice assistant on the iPhone in 2011, will arrive with iOS 26.4, according to Bloomberg. Beta testing is expected to begin in the second half of February before a public rollout in March or April. Independent

One of them is an “idiot”. The other is running a “cesspit”. Even for connoisseurs of corporate spats, the war of words that broke out this week between the world’s richest man Elon Musk and Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary has turned into a classic of the genre. The two men have been tearing lumps out of each other for the last few days, and the argument could even turn into a full-scale takeover of the airline. And yet, one point is surely clear. Sure, Musk has plenty to boast about. But so far he is no match for the pugnacious O’Leary – and right now he just looks envious of his wittier rival. Telegraph

You may well have noticed issues with the automatic filters and spam scanning in your Gmail inbox over the weekend: these are issues that Google has officially acknowledged, and a fix should now be making its way out to users. As per the Google Workspace Status Dashboard (via Engadget), numerous issues affected users of Google’s email app across the course of Saturday. These issues included “misclassification of emails” via Gmail’s built-in automatic filtering. Tech Radar



In certain corners of the internet, on niche news feeds and algorithms, an AI-generated British schoolgirl has emerged as something of a phenomenon. Her name is Amelia, a purple-haired “goth girl” who proudly carries a mini union flag and appears to have a penchant for racism. If you are unfamiliar with Amelia, the chances are you will soon encounter one viral meme or another inspired by her on Facebook or X, where her reputation is growing. Guardian

Ofcom is formally investigating whether Meta complied with legally binding information requests regarding WhatsApp’s role in the UK business messaging ecosystem. The case, published on Ofcom’s own enforcement register on Friday, centers on two statutory “section 135” notices issued to Meta on July 31, 2024, and June 19, 2025, under the Communications Act 2003. Those notices required Meta to hand over data on how WhatsApp Business competes in the application-to-person messaging market – the unglamorous stuff companies use to ping customers about parcels, appointments, and login codes. The Register

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts