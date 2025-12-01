Zipcar to shut down UK operations by end of year

Share



Zipcar, the world’s largest car-sharing company, has announced it will cease all UK operations by the end of this year.

The closure means its extensive shared fleet will be removed from London’s streets, delivering a significant blow to customers and advocates of sustainable transport.

The company, which is owned by the US car rental group Avis Budget, confirmed the news in an email to customers on Monday afternoon.

Zipcar will suspend all new bookings after December 31, pending the outcome of a formal consultation process with its 71 UK employees regarding possible redundancies.

James Taylor, Zipcar UK’s general manager, wrote:

“We are proposing to cease the UK operations of Zipcar and have today started formal consultation with our UK employees.” He directed existing customers, which number over 650,000, to the charity CoMoUK for information on alternative car-sharing services.

The decision follows a turbulent period for the business. Zipcar (UK) reported a substantial loss of £11.7 million in 2024. The difficulties reflect broader challenges faced by fleet-based car-sharing models, which struggle with high maintenance costs for vehicles scattered across major cities.

While the sector, which includes competitors like Enterprise Car Club and Share Now, gained popularity during the pandemic, profitability has remained elusive.

The closure is particularly notable as Zipcar pioneered innovative concepts in the UK, such as the “Flex” model that allowed users to park their rented vehicles in resident bays almost anywhere in central London, eliminating the need for fixed parking spots.

Zipcar has committed to honouring all existing bookings through to December 31, including the busy Christmas period. Paid subscribers will receive pro-rata refunds for any subscription time extending into the new year.

While the reason for the closure was not explicitly detailed, the move by its parent company, Avis Budget, follows an earlier, quiet downgrade of Zipcar’s valuation amid declining revenues in key markets.



For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts