US leads AI development, but Europe tops digital quality of life

The US is dominating the future of tech, but Europe offers its citizens a better life online, according to a major new global index.

The seventh edition of Surfshark’s Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL) 2025 reveals a significant East-West split in the digital world: the United States is the undisputed global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, while nations across Europe set the benchmark for citizens’ overall digital wellbeing.

The DQL Index, which ranks 121 countries across five core areas, including the newly introduced pillar of AI, found the US secured the top spot in both digital infrastructure and AI readiness. This demonstrates a strong environment for AI investment and its integration into public services.

The US is followed in the AI rankings by two Asian countries, Singapore and South Korea. Only four European countries cracked the top AI bracket: the UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

However, when measuring the holistic digital experience, the tables turn. Nine out of the top ten countries in the overall Digital Quality of Life ranking are European, demonstrating their strong performance in delivering accessible and high-quality digital services and security to their populations.



Tomas Stamulis, Chief Security Officer at Surfshark, noted the critical role of the new AI pillar.

“Measuring digital quality of life is no longer possible without looking at AI implementation… Higher positioning in AI development can streamline routine work, create new job positions, enhance public services, and support sustainable economic growth,” he said.

But the report cautioned that AI leadership doesn’t guarantee robust consumer protection. Stamulis warned that “even some of the highest‑ranked countries in AI development still lack strong data protection laws, which is essential when processing large volumes of sensitive information.”

For example, Singapore, despite ranking 2nd in AI, is cited as having a very low level of data protection.

The study concludes that AI risks widening the global digital divide. While countries better prepared for AI cover 97% of internet users in Europe and 92% in North America, regions like Africa are falling behind.

“Without investment in digital infrastructure and ensuring society is ready to use these tools, AI risks widening the digital divide, leaving some countries and vulnerable populations behind,” Stamulis added.

