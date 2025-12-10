US could demand five year social media history from tourists

Share



Tourists from dozens of countries, including the UK, could soon have to submit up to five years of their social media history before entering the US.

The stringent new proposal comes from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). It would directly affect visitors from around 40 nations who use the visa-free Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) program.

The plan mandates that ESTA applicants provide usernames and handles from every social media platform they have used over the last five years.

Focus on national security

The move is framed by the Trump administration as a critical national security measure. It cites a recent executive order aimed at “Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists.”

Analysts note the proposal is a stark continuation of the administration’s policy to toughen borders. This follows earlier decisions to scrutinize social media accounts for applicants seeking student or skilled worker visas.

Digital rights and economic fallout

The dramatic data demand has drawn immediate criticism from digital rights advocates.

Organizations such as Electronic Frontier Foundation warn the policy could “exacerbate civil liberties harms.” Experts also suggest the expanded checks will prolong the ESTA approval process, creating significant delays for travellers.

The new rules could also hurt the American tourism industry.

Despite the US preparing to host major events like the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the country’s tourism sector is already struggling.

Earlier this year, the World Travel & Tourism Council projected the US would be the only one of 184 economies analyzed to see a decline in international visitor spending in 2025.

Beyond social media, the new ESTA form proposes gathering five years of phone numbers and ten years of email addresses from applicants.

The public has been invited to submit views on the sweeping data collection requirements during a 60-day comment period.

