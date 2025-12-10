UK online time hits new high, but public trust drops

Share





The UK’s dependence on the internet has reached a new peak. Adults now spend an average of four and a half hours online every day, a 10-minute increase from last year, according to Ofcom’s latest Online Nation Report 2025.

The report highlights a clear pattern: a small number of global tech firms dominate our attention, while public optimism about the internet’s benefits for society is declining.

Big Tech’s dominance

Two American giants, Alphabet (Google, YouTube) and Meta (Facebook, WhatsApp), now control more than half (50%) of all time spent online in the UK.

For most people, the smartphone is the primary tool. Adults use an average of 41 apps a month, with WhatsApp, Facebook and Google Maps being the three most common.

YouTube is the most popular Alphabet service, used by 94% of adults for an average of 51 minutes daily. Meta’s combination of Facebook and Messenger is used by 93% of adults, followed closely by WhatsApp at 90%.

AI reshapes search

Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally changing how people find information.

Google Search remains dominant, used by 82% of adults. However, about 30% of searches now feature AI overviews, which are automatically included in search results.

Furthermore, dedicated generative AI services are seeing explosive growth. ChatGPT registered 1.8 billion UK visits in the first eight months of 2025—a massive leap from the previous year, showing users are actively embracing these new tools.

The Trade-Offs: Pros and Cons

Despite the high engagement, public sentiment about the wider internet is cooling.

Only one-third of adults (33%) believe the internet is good for society, a significant drop from 40% last year. While 65% still believe the personal benefits outweigh the risks, this figure has been steadily declining.

For children, the experience is a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges.

Pros for Children:

Friendship and Wellbeing: The vast majority of children (91%) are happy with their online lives. Teenagers report that social media and messaging apps help them feel closer to friends, and 69% of 13-17 year olds use the internet to support their wellbeing, primarily to relax or lift their mood.

Education: Nearly eight in ten (78%) say the internet aids with schoolwork, and over half use it to learn new skills.

Cons for Children:

Harmful Content: Seven in ten 11–17-year-olds encountered harmful content in the last four weeks.

“Brain Rot”: Older children are mindful of “doomscrolling,” using the term “brain rot” to describe the overstimulation and disorientation caused by chaotic, fast-paced content.

Late-Night Scrolling: A significant amount of time (15–24%) spent by 8–14 year olds on major platforms happens late at night (9pm to 5am).

Shopping Regret: Almost half (43%) of children regretted purchases made on social media, often influenced by ads and influencers.

The report also highlights the implementation of the new Protection of Children Codes of Practice in July 2025.

These rules now require sites and apps to take steps, such as age checks and improved reporting tools, to protect children from dangerous content, including self-harm and eating disorders.

