Trainline introduces AI-driven tools for train travellers

Trainline has launched its most significant product update to date, deploying a suite of AI-driven tools to help passengers navigate winter rail disruption.

The update, announced today, focuses on providing travellers with more control as they enter the peak season for delays and cancellations. Key to the release is Travel Forecast, which uses real-time data to send personalised alerts to customers if their train is likely to be delayed before they even reach the platform.

Also new are automated Delay Repay notifications. These alerts inform passengers exactly when they are entitled to compensation and estimate the amount owed in real-time. Beta testing for the feature over the summer has already helped process approximately £1 million in claims.

The app also introduces an AI Travel Assistant, which offers a live chat experience for journey support. The tool has already handled over a million conversations during testing, with Trainline claiming that AI successfully answers 90% of queries without the need for human intervention.

For those whose plans are disrupted, a new Train Swap feature allows users to switch to a different service with just two taps. If swapping an Advance ticket, the tool automatically secures a new seat reservation and provides updated push notifications for the new route.

Nina de Souza, Chief Product Officer at Trainline, said the update marks a move “beyond selling rail tickets to supporting customers throughout their whole journey.”

She added: “Ultimately, it’s about giving our customers confidence to travel by train, safe in the knowledge they have Trainline in their pocket.”

With 18 million users, Trainline is leveraging its wealth of data to improve its predictive AI capabilities.

