TikTok threatened with legal action over cuts, Jaguar reveals four-door EV

TikTok is being threatened with legal action over cuts to its UK online safety teams. In August, the social media company announced more than 400 workers would lose their jobs, with AI replacing some of the workers and other jobs being rehired abroad. TikTok is being accused of threatening those safety workers with redundancy days before they were due to vote on forming a union. Now, two moderators have sent a legal letter to TikTok laying out the terms of a potential legal case on grounds of unlawful detriment and automatic unfair dismissal. Sky News

TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance has signed a deal with investors to run its business in the US. But what does this mean for the over 170 million Americans (or so the social media platform claims) who use the app? The key may lie in how TikTok’s recommendation algorithm – the powerful system that curates the platform’s For You Page to predict content you might watch – is managed when it changes hands. Social media industry expert Matt Navarra told the BBC the question will not be whether TikTok survives, but “what version of TikTok survives”. BBC



The courageous new dawn for Jaguar grows nearer as its groundbreaking four-door GT will finally be revealed to the world in the summer of 2026, Auto Express can confirm, but before then our exclusive image offers a sneak peek at what the era-defining EV will look like. The car may not have been revealed in 2025, as was originally intended, but Jaguar’s new beginning continues to rapidly gather pace. The brand is now moving to what managing director Rawdon Glover described as “the end of the beginning, the end of the first phase”. AutoExpress

An unexpected update fixing a potentially serious vulnerability in recent Google Pixel phones is being rolled out. Owners of models in the Pixel 10, 9, and 8 series of devices have reported receiving system updates since Wednesday. File notes state the update ‘fixes critical bugs and improves the performance and stability of your device’. There has been speculation it is a ‘hotfix’ for a specific and unexpected bug that Google is keen to squash urgently. This is because the file size – just under 27mb – is relatively small, and comes only two weeks after the Pixel’s regular monthly update. Metro



The Google Pixel devices are intended to be a role model for the ideal Android experience. Ironically, however, these devices, including the premium ones, suffer from far more bugs than most other popular Android devices. While most of them, thankfully, get fixed in a matter of weeks, there has been one protracted bug that hasn’t been resolved in over a year. And it’s driving people up the wall. For months now, owners of several Google Pixel phones have been experiencing issues connecting to the head unit in their cars. Android Authority https://www.androidauthority.com/google-pixel-android-car-bluetooth-audio-bug-3626636/

Parents should lead by example this Christmas and turn their phones off during family time, the children’s commissioner for England has said. Dame Rachel de Souza told the Press Association children were “crying out” for engagement with their relatives over the festive break, and urged them to have “phone-free time”. Nearly half of parents with children aged 18 or younger plan to allow phones at the Christmas dinner table this year, according to a recent survey. BBC

