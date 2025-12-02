Tesla sets all-time sales record in Norway, buoyed by Model Y

Share

In a rare piece of good news, electric vehicle giant Tesla has shattered Norway’s annual car sales record with a month still left in the year, fuelled primarily by its mass-market crossover, the Model Y.

According to registration data released on Monday, Tesla registered 28,606 new cars in Norway between January and November 2025. This impressive figure surpasses the previous full-year record of 26,575 vehicles, which was set by Volkswagen back in 2016, according to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV).

The achievement marks a significant bright spot for CEO Elon Musk, especially as the Texas-based automaker faces an anticipated 7% decline in global deliveries this year and a reported 30% drop in European sales through October.

Tesla’s year-to-date sales in Norway are up by a substantial 34.6%, overcoming a consumer backlash seen in other parts of Europe.

The surge in sales, particularly an almost threefold increase in November compared to the same month in 2024, was driven by buyers rushing to beat a planned hike in electric vehicle taxes set for January.

Norway’s overall car sales soared by 70% year-on-year in November alone, with fully electric vehicles now accounting for a remarkable 97.6% of all new cars sold in the Nordic nation.

The Model Y led the charge, rebounding strongly after a slow start to the year following the release of an upgraded version in the second quarter. Tesla’s established presence in Norway, one of the world’s most supportive EV markets, has made the country a small but crucial pillar in the automaker’s success.

