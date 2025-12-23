Tesla sales plunge in Europe as Chinese rivals surge

Share



Tesla’s grip on the European electric vehicle market is weakening as registrations fell by a third last month, while Chinese competitors like BYD saw sales nearly triple.

The US automaker sold 12,130 cars in the EU in November, down from 18,430 a year ago. This sharp decline saw Tesla’s market share shrink from 2.1% to 1.4%, according to the latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

While Tesla struggled, Chinese manufacturers recorded explosive growth. BYD registrations across Europe almost tripled to 42,500 by November. SAIC, which owns the MG brand, reported a 26% increase in sales, reaching 217,000 units.

Both BYD and MG have benefited from offering hybrid models alongside pure battery electrics. Hybrids now account for 44% of total EU car sales, driven by a recent shift in consumer preference and an intensive lobbying effort by European manufacturers.

This lobbying recently led the EU to weaken its 2035 zero-emission goal. The revised policy will now allow 10% of new cars to retain internal combustion engines after the deadline.

Despite Tesla’s individual decline, the broader electric market continues to expand. Battery electric cars accounted for 18.8% of the European market in the first 11 months of 2025, up from 15% in the previous year.

Industry analysts suggest Tesla’s slump is partly linked to CEO Elon Musk’s political activities. His public support for far-right groups in Germany and the UK, along with a high-profile but volatile alliance with Donald Trump, has reportedly alienated some European buyers.

Even with falling sales, Tesla maintains a market valuation of $1.5 trillion, more than all other Western carmakers combined. However, investors are increasingly backing Musk’s future visions of AI and robotics rather than the company’s current car sales fundamentals.

The overall EU car market remains resilient, with new registrations rising by 1.4% year-to-date.

