Smart #2 confirmed: Fortwo successor arriving late 2026

The iconic Smart Fortwo is officially returning as the electric #2, with models being tested ahead of a late 2026 launch.

Set to become one of Europe’s smallest electric vehicles, the new two-seater city car will serve as Smart’s entry model, positioned below the larger #1 and #3 crossovers.

New images released by Smart on Monday, December 15, 2025, show the car’s bespoke Electric Compact Architecture (ECA). This platform is a collaborative development effort between parent companies Geely (China) and Mercedes-Benz (Europe), uniquely focused on optimizing the vehicle for the demanding European market.

The ECA platform is a significant investment. Smart CEO Dirk Adelmann previously told Autocar that achieving the necessary economies of scale is crucial to justify the cost, hinting that the architecture could eventually underpin a Forfour successor.

Smart has confirmed the #2 will retain the defining characteristics of its predecessor. It will feature the same two-door, two-seat, rear-wheel-drive configuration, ensuring familiar “core driving dynamics.”

Though the final design remains unseen, Smart promises a “reinvention” of the Fortwo by Mercedes, sporting a “fresh identity” and the classic “wheels-at-the-corners” stance. Early testing uses a third-generation Fortwo body, confirming the successor will maintain similar compact proportions.

Adelmann told Autocar the engineering priority was an exceptionally small turning radius, matching the last Fortwo for superior city practicality.

While full technical details are pending, the ECA platform is versatile enough to potentially accommodate a dual-motor powertrain, adding performance capability to the smallest Smart.

