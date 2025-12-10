Porsche Panic: Hundreds of Russian luxury cars immobilized

Share



Hundreds of Porsches across Russia have suddenly stopped working after an apparent mass failure of the cars’ anti-theft systems, triggering immediate speculation of a targeted cyberattack.

Owners of the luxury vehicles, models built after 2013, reported being locked out, unable to start the engine, or having the car shut down moments after ignition.

The problem is linked to the sophisticated, satellite-based Vehicle Tracking System (VTS), which is designed to immobilize the engine if it detects a potential theft.

The system relies on a constant ‘trust heartbeat’ signal from cloud or satellite backends. When this signal is lost, the VTS automatically defaults to lockdown mode. This left six-figure cars suddenly turning into “very expensive ornaments,” as one security expert noted.

The unusual, widespread nature of the outage has led some local outlets to suggest the issue could be an act of sabotage.

A spokesperson for Russia’s largest dealership group, Rolf, told local media the failure “could be done deliberately,” fueling rumours of a cyber attack.

While security specialists were dubious, noting that no major groups have claimed credit, they acknowledged that a deliberate hack and an intentional service shutdown can look identical from the outside.

The crisis is exacerbated by the fact that German manufacturer Porsche halted all commercial operations and after-sales service in Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russian owners are left without official support.

Local dealerships have, however, found an emergency workaround: manually resetting or disabling the factory VTS unit to bypass the engine lock.

Porsche headquarters stated that the “cybersecurity of our vehicles is a central concern” and confirmed that no other global markets were affected. Regardless of the exact cause, the incident underscores the vulnerability of connected cars that rely on a long chain of external service providers to function.

