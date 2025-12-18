Parcelhero’s Top 5 hacks to beat extra charges this Christmas

Share



Friday December 19th serves as the final deadline for many international couriers sending Christmas gifts to the EU and overseas.

However, timing is only half the battle. Last year, 12% of all gifts shipped abroad failed to arrive by Christmas Day, often because they were sent too late or improperly described. On average, insufficient information on customs forms led to delays of over 11 days.

According to David Jinks, Parcelhero’s Head of Consumer Research, the average value of an overseas gift parcel last year was £129. “That shows how much we care about loved ones overseas,” Jinks says. “However, it does also mean we ought to put a little bit of that care into ensuring their presents arrive on time.”

To avoid the sting of unexpected fees and border hold-ups, here are five essential hacks for the festive season.

1 Mark your parcel as a ‘gift’

When shipping internationally, either the sender or the receiver may be liable for import duty and tax. However, many countries offer generous exemptions specifically for gifts. For instance, the EU allows gifts up to €45 (approximately £39) to enter without incurring duties or VAT, provided they are clearly labelled.

The US threshold is higher at $100 (£74), and Australia generally allows non-commercial packages valued at AUD $1,000 (£496) or less to pass without charges. Other nations are stricter; South Africa, for example, only allows two gifts per year with a maximum value of R1,400 (£60) each.

2. State clearly what is inside

While a surprise is part of the fun, vagueness is a recipe for a customs delay. Parcels labeled simply as “gift” or “present” were held 20% longer in customs last year compared to those with detailed descriptions.

You must declare the exact contents and the value of every item inside the parcel on the customs invoice. Accuracy here is the fastest way to get a package through the sorting facility and onto a delivery van.

3. Don’t wrap your presents

It may feel less festive, but you should avoid using traditional wrapping paper and ribbons. Customs officials have the right to inspect any parcel, and they will not hesitate to rip open beautifully wrapped items to verify the contents against the invoice.

To keep the presentation intact, Parcelhero recommends using easily opened gift bags. This allows officials to check the items without leaving a tangled mess for the recipient to find on Christmas morning.

4. Consider paying duties in advance

If a package exceeds a country’s gift limit, the recipient is usually the one hit with the bill. Not only does this force a loved one to pay for their own present, but the payment process often spoils the surprise by listing the contents and value.

Senders can avoid this by contacting customer service to arrange to pay customs fees in advance. While this service involves additional upfront charges, it ensures the gift arrives at the door with no strings attached.



5. Don’t send items on the naughty list

Every country and courier maintains a list of prohibited items. A common mistake involves festive food. Home-baked Christmas puddings are a major “naughty” item because couriers cannot verify an expiry date, risking rot if the parcel is delayed. Store-bought puddings are usually acceptable if they have a shelf life of over six months and remain in original packaging.

Be aware of specific regional bans too; for example, the US prohibits chocolate Kinder Surprise Eggs because they contain non-edible toys inside food. Checking these lists before you ship is the only way to ensure your gift isn’t rejected before it even leaves the country.

