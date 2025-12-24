Over 200,000 UK businesses now on TikTok shop, Jaguar’s ICE era comes to an end

Share

It is better known for its viral dances and for making hits out of forgotten songs, but the social media site TikTok is becoming a force to be reckoned with as a shopping platform. Major retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Samsung, QVC, Clarks, and Sainsbury’s are now selling their wares on the site’s e-commerce service, TikTok Shop, alongside more than 200,000 UK small and medium businesses. Launched in Britain in 2021, TikTok Shop recorded its biggest sales day in the UK on Black Friday, with 27 items sold every second. Across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, sales were up by 50% on last year. The Guardian

The US State Department said it would deny visas to five people, including a former EU commissioner, for seeking to “coerce” American social media platforms into suppressing viewpoints they oppose. “These radical activists and weaponized NGOs have advanced censorship crackdowns by foreign states – in each case targeting American speakers and American companies,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. Thierry Breton, the former top tech regulator at the European Commission, suggested that a “witch hunt” was taking place. BBC



The final Jaguar F-Pace has rolled off JLR’s production line in Solihull, officially marking the end of the British brand’s combustion models. UK market sales of the SUV ended last November, but it continued for markets including the USA, Australia, China, Europe and more. It means that, officially, Jaguar now no longer makes any models for any markets anywhere in the world. This F-Pace is also the final ICE car Jaguar will produce given that the brand will present the first model in its reinvented electric range, a production version of the Type 00 concept, in the middle of next year. Autocar

Google Chrome has dominated the browser market since 2012 when it surpassed Internet Explorer (remember that?) with millions of users across the globe. However, that popularity also means Chrome comes with some limitations when it comes to protecting your privacy, according to a new study. As reported by Neowin, iGaming company Digitain looked at the risks various browsers expose users to in 2025. Chrome isn’t the worst, but its nearly 72% market share means that more people are at risk than those who use smaller and less popular browsers. Tom’s Guide

If you have been hoping to cast videos and audio from your Android smartphone to Android Auto in your car, that feature could finally be on the way. According to new code strings found in Android Auto version 15.9.655104, Google appears to be working on bringing Google Cast support to Android Auto (via 9to5Google). The strings were spotted within the Media Router framework and include multiple references to Cast, suggesting Google is actively developing casting support for in-car Android experiences. Android Central



Renault’s radical Filante concept has driven 626 miles in 10 hours, achieving 8mpkWh at an average speed of 63mph – “showing that this level of range is achievable in motorway-like conditions”. The Filante is a futuristic single-seat EV concept designed to set efficiency records, using the same 87kWh battery as the Renault Scenic SUV – primarily to achieve more than 620 miles at realistic motorway speeds. Autocar

Two Chrome extensions in the Web Store named ‘Phantom Shuttle’ are posing as plugins for a proxy service to hijack user traffic and steal sensitive data. Both extensions are still present in Chrome’s official marketplace at the time of writing and have been active since at least 2017, according to a report from researchers at the Socket supply-chain security platform. Phantom Shuttle’s target audience is users in China, including foreign trade workers who need to test connectivity from various locations in the country. Bleeping Computer

