Oppo developing Find X9 Ultra flagship with dual 200-megapixel camera

Oppo is reportedly developing a new flagship smartphone, the Find X9 Ultra, featuring an unprecedented dual 200-megapixel camera set-up.

Details shared by established leaker Digital Chat Station suggest the device will aim to set a new benchmark for mobile photography resolution and long-range zoom capabilities.

The rumoured hardware includes two 200-megapixel sensors alongside a specialized 50-megapixel periscope lens. One 200-megapixel sensor is expected to serve as the primary camera, while the second will act as a “mid-telephoto” lens, likely providing 3x or 4x optical zoom.

To bridge the gap between standard shots and extreme distances, Oppo is also including a 50-megapixel sensor with a 10x optical zoom. This move marks a return to long-range hardware last seen in prominent rivals like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The system is reportedly capable of achieving “high-quality” 20x zoom by cropping into the 50-megapixel sensor to maintain lossless resolution.

Reports indicate that Oppo may be utilizing Sony’s LYT-901 sensor for these high-resolution tasks rather than smaller 200-megapixel alternatives. The main camera is expected to exceed the light intake of standard one-inch sensors, promising significant performance gains in challenging lighting conditions. A 50-megapixel ultrawide camera is expected to round out the four-lens array.

Beyond the optics, the Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch display and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Early leaks regarding the design suggest the phone will retain a circular camera housing, consistent with the previous Find X8 Ultra (pictured above), rather than adopting the squared look seen on other models in the Find X9 series.

The device is anticipated to launch in early 2026. While previous Ultra models from Oppo were often restricted to the Chinese market, recent shifts in the company’s strategy suggest a potential international release. This would place the Find X9 Ultra in direct competition with upcoming global flagship releases from Apple and Samsung.

