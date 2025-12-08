Netflix-Warner Bros Studio deal ‘could be problem’, Smart unveils hybrid #6

Share

US President Donald Trump has flagged potential concerns over Netflix’s planned $72bn (£54bn) deal to buy Warner Brothers Discovery’s movie studio and popular HBO streaming networks. At an event in Washington DC on Sunday, he said Netflix has a “big market share” and the firms’ combined size “could be a problem”. On Friday, the two companies said they had reached an agreement to bring Warner Brothers’ franchises like Harry Potter and Game of Thrones to Netflix, creating a new media giant. BBC

December has only just started, and Microsoft is already busy with the latest set of broken Windows reports, the hangover from the end of Windows 10 and the slow uptake for its replacement. Now the Windows-maker is taking action. The news that as many as 500 million users may have PCs eligible for Windows 11 but are choosing not to upgrade was a major surprise. Now Microsoft is giving all those PC owners — plus Windows 11 users without the latest updates — a push. Per Neowin, Microsoft has confirmed that it is now allowing all supported systems to download and install Windows 11 25H2. Forbes

Smart has unveiled the #6, a sleek new plug-in hybrid saloon that becomes the brand’s biggest model to date. The #6 is Smart’s first ever saloon and only its second model to offer a PHEV powertrain after a new version of the #5 SUV was launched in China earlier this year. A fully electric #6 will follow next year. The #6 PHEV – badged EHD, standing for Electric Hybrid Drive – joins the #1, #3 and #5 SUVs in Smart’s model range. UK sales are yet to be confirmed for the #6, but officials in China say that exports are on the cards as part of an effort to grow sales as EV interest stalls worldwide. Autocar Britain’s National Energy System Operator will prioritise grid connection for the most viable power generation and storage projects in a huge overhaul of the system, it said on Monday, designed to root out zombie projects clogging up the process. Britain has a target to largely decarbonise its power sector by 2030 which will require many more renewable power plants such as wind and solar which will need to be connected to the electricity grid. The government has also said it wants the country to become an artificial intelligence “superpower” which will require grid connection for power-hungry data centres. Reuters

More than 100 UK parliamentarians are calling on the government to introduce binding regulations on the most powerful AI systems as concern grows that ministers are moving too slowly to create safeguards in the face of lobbying from the technology industry. A former AI minister and defence secretary are part of a cross-party group of Westminster MPs, peers and elected members of the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish legislatures demanding stricter controls on frontier systems, citing fears superintelligent AI “would compromise national and global security”. BBC

For much of the past year, I’ve been using the Huawei Pura X flip phone. I brought it back home from a trip to China in April, and the biggest surprise is how much I’ve continued to enjoy its oddball form factor since then. In particular, as rivals like Motorola and Samsung have stuck to their tried-and-tested flip phone designs, Huawei, with the Pura X, is still the only flip phone manufacturer to rethink what the flip phone form factor should be. I’ve returned to the Pura X several times over the past few months, and despite having all of the best flip phones at my disposal, its form factor has become my favorite. Tech Radar

