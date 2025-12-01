Netflix kills casting from phones, ChatGPT turns 3 years old

Share



Netflix has removed the ability to cast shows and movies from phones to TVs, unless subscribers are using older casting devices. An updated help page on Netflix’s website, first reported by Android Authority, says that the streaming service “no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices,” and instead directs users to navigate Netflix using the remote that came with their TV hardware. The change seems to have rolled out in the last few weeks, with one user on Reddit reporting that casting support was removed on November 10th “with zero warning.” The Verge Fortnite fans are saying “no to AI slop” after some believe they’ve discovered AI-generated images in Epic’s tentpole battle royale game. In a Reddit post entitled “Say ‘No’ to AI slop, a billion-dollar company should have no problem supporting real artists for real art”, Fortnite players have shared their thoughts on a number of alleged AI-generated images, including in-game posters and sprays, with some suggesting a boycott. So far, over three thousand posters have upvoted the message. Eurogamer Happy birthday, ChatGPT! Has any three-year-old ever changed the world quite so much? Within five days of its release on this day in 2022 (November 30th), a million people had tried it; within two months, 100 million, making it the fastest-ever mass adoption of a consumer product. ChatGPT introduced the world to generative artificial intelligence (AI), its parent company, OpenAI, and young chief executive Sam Altman – now so ubiquitous it seems impossible that they were unfamiliar such a short time ago. Observer

Brit Award-winning singer Jorja Smith’s record label has said it wants a share of the royalties for a song it claims was created using an artificial intelligence “clone” of the singer’s voice. I Run by British dance act Haven went viral on TiKTok in October thanks, in part, to smooth soul vocals by an uncredited female singer. It was heading for the charts in the UK and the US but was banned by streaming services after record industry bodies issued takedown notices, alleging the track violated copyright by impersonating another artist. BBC

Virgin Media has been fined £23.8m after it disconnected vulnerable customers during a phone line migration. Regulator, Ofcom, ruled the telecoms company had placed thousands of people “at direct risk of harm”. The watchdog said users of Telecare – an emergency alarm and monitoring service – were disconnected if they failed to engage with a process, in late 2023, which switched old analogue lines to a digital alternative. Ofcom said that Virgin Media had disclosed its own failures under consumer protection rules and its full cooperation was taken into account when determining the size of the penalty. Sky News

There’s bad news coming for Microsoft users who like a sneaky day working from home, or an equally sneaky day working in some far-flung corner of the office where they can’t be found and disturbed. Teams is about to start snitching on you. A Teams update will now report on your whereabouts, so your boss can find you. “When users connect to their organization’s Wi-Fi,” Microsoft says, “Teams will automatically set their work location to reflect the building they are working in.” Clearly, if you’re not connected to your company Wi-Fi, it will show that as well. Forbes

