Meta bolsters AI ambitions with £2 billion purchase of Manus

Meta Platforms has finalized its acquisition of Manus, a Singapore-based startup specializing in “general-purpose” AI agents, in a deal reportedly worth between $2 billion and $3 billion.

The move underscores CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s aggressive pivot toward building an “execution layer” for artificial intelligence, moving beyond conversational chatbots to tools that can independently perform complex tasks.

Manus has distinguished itself in a crowded market by developing agents capable of autonomous decision-making and planning. Unlike traditional Large Language Models (LLMs) that require iterative prompting, Manus is designed to independently execute multi-stage workflows, such as planning detailed travel itineraries, creating full-stack code, or analyzing investment portfolios.

This high level of technical utility allowed the startup to achieve a staggering $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) just eight months after its launch in March 2025.

Barton Crockett, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, described the acquisition as a “natural fit” for Meta’s overarching vision of personal AI. “Manus’s exceptional talent will join Meta’s team to deliver general-purpose agents across our consumer and business products,” Meta confirmed in an official blog post.

The deal was reportedly fast-tracked, with Zuckerberg personally approaching the founders to bypass a planned Series C funding round.

The acquisition also carries significant geopolitical weight. Originally founded in China as Butterfly Effect before relocating to Singapore in mid-2025, Manus took proactive steps to mitigate regulatory friction.

To satisfy US national security requirements and clear CFIUS hurdles, Meta confirmed the startup will sever all ties with Chinese investors and terminate its mainland China operations following the merger.

Xiao Hong, the founder and CEO of Manus – who will join Meta as a Vice President – characterized the deal as a major milestone. “Joining Meta allows us to build on a stronger, more sustainable foundation without changing how we work,” Hong stated.

This transaction follows Meta’s $14 billion investment in Scale AI earlier this year, signaling a massive capital expenditure cycle aimed at outpacing rivals like OpenAI. By integrating Manus’s “agentic” capabilities into WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, Meta hopes to transform AI into a proactive personal assistant for billions of users.

