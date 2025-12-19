Kia EV4 and PV5 qualify for UK Government Electric Car Grant

Share



Kia UK has confirmed that the EV4 and PV5 Passenger are the brand’s first vehicles to qualify for the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant.

The eligibility provides a £1,500 discount on the on-the-road (OTR) purchase price.

The grant applies to all EV4 ‘Air’ models and PV5 Passenger ‘Essential’ and ‘Plus’ grades. This support includes both battery options for each vehicle.

The incentive is part of the Government’s Electric Car Grant Band 2, which aims to assist more drivers in transitioning to zero-emission vehicles.

With the £1,500 grant applied, the entry price for the Kia EV4 is now £33,245. The PV5 Passenger starts at £31,495.

Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia UK, stated that the milestone demonstrates a commitment to making electric mobility affordable and practical. He noted that the eligibility arrives as Kia’s nationwide network of PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) Centres becomes operational.

The Kia EV4 is the brand’s first electric vehicle manufactured at its Slovakian production plant. The EV4 ‘Air’ with an 81.4kWh battery offers a range of up to 388 miles on a single charge, which is the highest range of any Kia EV to date.

The 58.3kWh battery version provides a range of up to 273 miles.

The PV5 Passenger is designed for versatility and can carry five passengers. It features a low step-in height of 399mm for easier access. The standard range battery offers up to 183 miles, while the long-range version provides up to 256 miles.

Both models include Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty. The high-voltage battery is covered by an eight-year warranty.

To meet the grant’s criteria, manufacturers must adhere to strict standards regarding emissions, range, and sustainability. This includes verification by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which sets greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Both the Kia EV4 and PV5 Passenger are available to order now at Kia dealerships and PBV Centres across the UK.

