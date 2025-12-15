Heating is fastest growing smart home category

Share



Forget speakers and streaming – the UK’s smart home boom is being driven by a massive surge in demand for more efficient heating.

At least that’s according to a new nationwide study, the Smartest Homes Index, commissioned by retailer Argos.

It reveals that while voice assistants and entertainment devices remain the connected home’s core devices, soaring utility costs have turned smart heating into the fastest-growing category.

In the last three months alone, the report claims, searches for “smart thermostat” have surged by a staggering 311%, with “smart heating” searches rising 173%. This highlights the immense growth potential in a sector that is currently owned by only 35% of smart-tech users.

Will Jones, Argos Head of Buying – Technology, explains the evolution of connected living. “Our Smartest Homes Index shows just how quickly the UK is moving towards connected living,” he says. “Customers are not just bringing devices into their homes anymore, they’re building ecosystems that work together behind the scenes.”

Jones adds: “From tech that helps optimise energy use to tools that support comfort and wellbeing, the next generation of smart living is already emerging.”

Nevertheless, the foundation of the UK’s connected home remains entertainment. Smart speakers are the nation’s most-owned device, cited by 74% of respondents, closely followed by smart TVs and streaming gadgets at 73%.

Smart lighting, owned by 27% of users, continues to be a popular entry point.

Beyond entertainment, security is now a major smart-tech driver. Tools that help homeowners feel in control are rapidly gaining ground, with 58% of users owning a smart security device.

The momentum is being pushed by one key demographic: the 35-44 age bracket. Nearly eight in ten (78%) in this group own three or more smart devices, with 56% using them daily, making them the most influential adopters.

Looking ahead, consumer demand is clearly focused on practicality. When asked what they would want to make “smart” next, UK consumers prioritised cleaning and maintenance (20%), home security and door solutions (15%), and heating and energy control (13%).

The next wave of innovation will be about integrating technology seamlessly into the daily, functional aspects of the home.

Key device trend insights:

