Google testing feature to allow primary Gmail address change

Google is reportedly rolling out a long-awaited feature that allows users to change the primary email address associated with their account.

The update would end a 20-year restriction that forced users to stick with the original address they chose when first creating their Google profile.

The discovery was made via an official Google support page in Hindi, which indicates that the feature is currently in a gradual rollout phase. This suggests the option may initially be limited to specific regions, such as India, before a potential global release.

According to the documentation, the process functions similarly to adding a permanent alias rather than a total replacement. When a user “changes” their address, the original email is not deleted. Instead, it remains fully functional, allowing the user to send and receive emails from both handles while managing them from a single shared inbox.

The feature includes several strict limitations to manage account security and prevent abuse. Users are permitted to change their primary address only once every 12 months. Over the lifetime of an account, a user can add a maximum of three new addresses, bringing the total possible number of associated handles to four.

Once a new @gmail.com address is added to an account, it apparently cannot be deleted. This ensures that the account’s history and digital footprint remain consistent. Users will still be able to sign into Google services, such as YouTube, Google Maps, and Drive, using either the original or any of the newly established addresses.

The update also allows users to switch back to their original address as the primary one if they change their mind. However, even if they switch back, the 12-month cooldown period still applies before another change can be made.

While many details are now public, it remains unclear if this feature will eventually extend to Google Workspace accounts or if it will allow users to merge two existing separate accounts. For now, the development offers a way for long-time users to update their digital identity without losing years of stored data and services.

