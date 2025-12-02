Google can now share text messages with boss, Microsoft Teams become digital snitch

Share

Microsoft triggered a viral furor when it revealed a Teams update to tell your company when you’re not at work (see story below). Now Google has done the same. Forget end-to-end encryption. A new Android update means your RCS and SMS texts are no longer private. As reported by Android Authority, “Google is rolling out Android RCS Archival on Pixel (and other Android) phones, allowing employers to intercept and archive RCS chats on work-managed devices. In simpler terms, your employer will now be able to read your RCS chats in Google Messages despite end-to-end encryption.” Forbes

Microsoft Teams is set to become your boss’s new digital snitch, ending the era of the “sneaky” work-from-home day for millions of corporate workers. The company is preparing a major update that will leverage network connections to broadcast an employee’s physical location. The feature is straightforward: “When users connect to their organization’s Wi-Fi,” Microsoft writes, “Teams will automatically set their work location to reflect the building they are working in.” If you are not connected to the company network, your absence will be clearly reflected, immediately exposing any unscheduled remote work. For those whose virtual backgrounds have been masking a sofa or a vacation spot, your days of digital disguise are over. ShinyShiny

Italian luxury fashion house Valentino is facing criticism after posting “disturbing” adverts made using artificial intelligence (AI) for one of its luxury handbags online. The brand announced a collaboration with digital artists as part of what it dubbed a “digital creative project” promoting its new DeVain handbag. But an AI-generated advert it posted on Instagram has been met with intense criticism from fans, who called the visuals – and use of AI – “sloppy” and “sad”. BBC

Apple’s head of artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea, is stepping down from the company. The move comes as the Silicon Valley giant has lagged behind its competitors in rolling out generative AI features, in particular its voice assistant Siri. Apple made the announcement on Monday, thanking Giannandrea for his seven-year tenure at the company. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said his fellow executive helped the company “in building and advancing our AI work” and allowing Apple to “continue to innovate”. Guardian

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla has sold more cars in Norway in 2025 than any other automaker ever did in a full year, registration data showed on Monday, beating the country’s annual sales record with one month to spare in a rare bright spot for CEO Elon Musk. Led by the mass-market crossover Model Y, Tesla’s sales in Norway rose 34.6% year-to-date, overcoming a consumer backlash against the brand in much of Europe over Musk’s support for far-right parties and his backing of U.S. President Donald Trump. Reuters

Samsung has revealed its first tri-fold phone, and it runs the Korean giant’s DeX desktop environment without the need for an external monitor. DeX debuted with 2017’s Galaxy S8 range and allowed users to connect their smartphones to a monitor, keyboard, and pointing device. The software presented a WIMP interface that more closely resembled ChromeOS than Windows. The Register tested DeX and found it impressive, but also a solution in search of a problem. The Register

