Four new models aded to UK’s Electric Car Grant scheme

Drivers looking to go electric have been given a major boost after the UK government announced four more models will now qualify for the full £3,750 discount under the Electric Car Grant (ECG).

The expansion, effective immediately, doubles the number of EVs eligible for the maximum reduction, aiming to make electric mobility more accessible and affordable as the government commits an extra £1.5 billion to the transition.

The four newly eligible cars are the BMW MINI Countryman, Renault 4, Renault 5 and the Renault Alpine A290. This move means buyers can now claim the maximum £3,750 off eight popular models across several brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Citroen, and Nissan.

The grant works by offering a fixed discount of £3,750 directly off the purchase price of qualifying electric cars, a mechanism designed to help tackle high upfront costs – seen as a key barrier to adoption. Since its launch in July, the ECG has already supported over 40,000 drivers.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, heralded the expansion, announcing a substantial extension to the scheme: “Our Electric Car Grant has already supported over 40,000 drivers to choose electric, and this latest expansion doubles the number of models available for the top discount – putting thousands of pounds back in more families’ pockets.”

“We’re doubling down on our drive to help people buy EVs, extending the grant with a further £1.3 billion to push down costs and boosting charging access with an extra £200 million to expand the charging network across the UK.”

The £200 million investment in charging infrastructure will accelerate the rollout of chargepoints nationwide, claims the UK government, building on existing funding to help residents charge at home for as little as 2p per mile. One in four new cars sold in the UK is now electric.

Industry leaders have also praised the move. Ian Plummer, Chief Commercial Officer at Autotrader, commented: “The Electric Car Grant is helping to make electric cars more affordable for thousands of car buyers, which is vital if we are to accelerate the rate of adoption.”

He noted the clear evidence of success, stating, “We can clearly see the impact the grant is already having on consumer interest, with the number of people viewing grant-eligible models on Autotrader increasing by over 100% in some instances.”

However, this generous purchase incentive exists alongside a conflicting future policy: the planned introduction of a 3p-per-mile pay-per-mile road tax for EVs starting in April 2028.

This charge, designed to recoup lost fuel duty revenue, has sparked industry outcry, with critics warning the government is sending a “confusing message” that risks slowing the net-zero transition by taxing EVs.

