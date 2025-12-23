Festive Fraud: scam messages triple, 5 tips to stay safe
UK consumers are being warned to stay vigilant as scam messages are expected to triple during the festive period, fuelled by a £28 billion surge in online spending.
According to new analysis from mobile experts at Uswitch, the “Golden Quarter”, the period from November to January, is seeing a 300% spike in fraudulent messages. With 85% of Britons now shopping online, scammers are increasingly exploiting the high volume of deliveries and digital transactions characteristic of the holiday season.
A Surge in Search for Scams
The scale of the threat is reflected in consumer anxiety; search queries for “online tracking scams,” “Christmas giveaway texts,” and “brand-associated scam texts” have surged by 5,000% this month alone.
Data from the first half of 2025 reveals that UK mobiles were hit by approximately 37,660 unsolicited scam and spam calls. Retail-related scams have become the sixth most common type of nuisance contact, accounting for 1,869 reports in six months – more than double the number of insurance-related reports.
The Most Common Nuisance Calls in 2025
While retail scams are a major festive threat, they are part of a broader landscape of unsolicited contact.
|Rank
|Topic
|Occurrences (Jan – June 2025)
|% of Nuisance Calls
|1
|Adult content
|5,242
|13.9%
|2
|Energy saving / Home improvements
|3,488
|9.3%
|3
|Recruitment
|2,628
|7.0%
|4
|Banking
|2,141
|5.7%
|5
|Broadband and Telecoms
|2,006
|5.3%
|6
|Retail
|1,869
|5.0%
Source: Uswitch analysis of 2025 unsolicited contact reports
Regional Hotspots
Geographically, London remains the primary target for fraudsters. Phone numbers with the 020 area code are 184% more likely to be at risk than those in Manchester. London recorded a staggering 217 million spam phone number lookups, followed by Manchester and Birmingham.
|Rank
|City
|Area Code
|Total Phone Lookups
|% of Total
|1
|London
|020
|217,689,977
|26.21%
|2
|Manchester
|161
|76,604,224
|9.22%
|3
|Birmingham
|121
|28,062,454
|3.38%
Source: Uswitch Cold Call Hotspots
The Rise of AI and Purchase Scams
Scammers are also employing more sophisticated methods. Purchase scams have accounted for 71% of all claims this year, with the average value of these claims rising by £250 year-on-year. Furthermore, the use of AI has enabled “deepfake” calls, where fraudsters mimic the voices of family members or colleagues to request urgent financial help.
5 Tips to Stay Safe
Archie Burkinshaw, a mobiles expert at Uswitch, recommends several steps to protect your data and finances this Christmas:
Two-Step Verification: Enable 2FA on all important accounts to add a layer of security that requires a one-time code.
Verify the Seller: Never tap on links in unsolicited messages. Visit official websites directly and check customer reviews before buying.
Challenge Unusual Calls: If a call from a “relative” feels rushed or asks for money, hang up and call them back on a saved number.
Block and Filter: Use built-in smartphone features or apps like TrueCaller to silence unknown numbers.
Report Spam: Forward suspicious texts to 7726 to alert the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).
