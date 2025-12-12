Europe scraps 2035 ban on new combustion engine cars

Share



The European Union has scrapped its landmark 2035 sales ban on new combustion engine vehicles, according to a senior European lawmaker.

The shock reversal, which would have forced the automotive industry to sell only electric cars, is set to be officially confirmed next week.

Manfred Weber, President of the EPP, the largest party in the European Parliament, told German media the 2035 plans are now “off the table.”

In place of the outright ban, the EU will adopt flexible new emission reduction targets.

Starting in 2035, car manufacturers will be mandated to achieve a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions for new car fleet targets, a significant shift from the previous 100% goal.

The decision also eliminates a 100% target that was planned for 2040. This effectively removes the ban on internal combustion engines (ICE).

Mr. Weber hailed the move as securing “tens of thousands of industrial jobs,” emphasizing that Europe will continue to produce engines, sending an “important signal to the entire automotive industry.”

Industry lobbying paying off

The reversal comes after intense lobbying from several European governments and some of the industry’s biggest players, including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Renault, and Stellantis.

Earlier reports had suggested lawmakers were considering pushing the 2035 deadline back to 2040. However, the EPP’s confirmation indicates a more radical abandonment of the 2021 legislation.

The official announcement is expected on Tuesday, 16 December.

The EU’s pivot leaves the UK’s own climate policy in question. The UK was the first nation to propose a sales ban on new ICE cars in 2020 and currently maintains a significantly higher electric vehicle adoption rate than the EU.

The UK government has yet to announce how its plan will be affected by the EU’s decision.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts