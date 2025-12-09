EU investigates Google over AI summaries, Australia’s social media ban for Under 16s begins

Share

The EU has opened an investigation into Google over its artificial intelligence (AI) summaries which appear above search results. The European Commission said it would examine whether the firm used data from websites to provide this service – and if it failed to offer “appropriate compensation” to publishers. It is also investigating how YouTube videos may have been used to improve its broader AI systems, and whether content creators were able to opt-out. A Google spokesperson said the probe “risks stifling innovation in a market that is more competitive than ever”. BBC

Microsoft’s artificial intelligence assistant Copilot has suffered a significant outage in the UK, it was confirmed on Tuesday. According to DownDetector, the specialist website, outage reports spiked throughout the morning on Tuesday. The official Microsoft 365 status account on X, formerly Twitter, confirmed mid-morning that it was investigating an issue in which UK users “may be unable to access Microsoft Copilot, or experience degraded functionality with some features”. has suffered a significant outage in the UK, it was confirmed on Tuesday. According to DownDetector, the specialist website, outage reports spiked throughout the morning on Tuesday. The official Microsoft 365 status account on X, formerly Twitter, confirmed mid-morning that it was investigating an issue in which UK users “may be unable to access Microsoft Copilot, or experience degraded functionality with some features”. Sharecast

Australia has enacted a world-first ban on social media for users aged under 16, causing millions of children and teenagers to lose access to their accounts. Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Kick, Twitch and TikTok are expected to have taken steps from Wednesday to remove accounts held by users under 16 years of age in Australia, and prevent those teens from registering new accounts. Platforms that do not comply risk fines of up to $49.5m. The Guardian Google is planning to launch a pair of artificial intelligence-powered glasses that place its AI assistant Gemini directly on people’s faces. The US tech giant said on Monday that it is working on two different types of AI glasses, both designed to be worn all day like a regular pair of glasses or sunglasses. “First, there are AI glasses designed for screen-free assistance, which use built-in speakers, microphones and cameras to let you chat naturally with Gemini, take photos and get help,” Google’s Shahram Izadi wrote in a blog post. Independent



Citroën has revealed a tiny, innovative six-seat family car that aims to prove that “the return of the MPV is absolutely not boring”. Called the ELO – its name taken from the second letters of rest, play and work – the radical new concept shows how car interiors can be reinvented to offer impressive levels of space and flexibility in a compact footprint. At 4.1 metres long, the ELO is shorter than even Citroën‘s current C3 city car, but has room for one more passenger and even has a back seat as wide as that in the flagship C5 Aircross SUV. Autocar

A former Unilever executive whose consumer insight platform is used by nearly a dozen of the world’s largest packaged goods companies has raised millions of pounds to fund its expansion. Sky News understands that Bolt Insight, which counts Unilever, Reckitt and Danone among its clients, will this week announce a £7m funding round led by Pembroke VCT. Sources said that Pembroke VCT, which has previously backed businesses including Me + Em, the women’s fashion brand, had injected half of the capital. Sky News

