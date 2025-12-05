EU fines X €120m over blue tick, Kurt Caz accused of ‘decline porn’ after AI row

Share



The EU has fined Elon Musk’s social media platform X €120m (£105m) over its blue tick badges – prompting an angry reaction from the US. The European Commission said by allowing people to pay for a blue verified check mark on their profile, the platform “deceives users” because the firm is not “meaningfully verifying” who is behind the account. “This deception exposes users to scams, including impersonation frauds, as well as other forms of manipulation by malicious actors,” it said. But the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) accused the Commission of targeting X merely because it was “a successful US tech company”. BBC

Australia will introduce one of the world’s toughest social media policies for children next week, with a ban that comes into effect on Wednesday. Technology giant Meta has already started locking children under the age of 16 out of Instagram and Facebook, as it runs age checks on its users. Other platforms have started contacting underage users – advising them to download their photos and contacts, and offering the choice of deleting their accounts or freezing them until they turn 16. Sky News

A Cloudflare outage has hit websites including Zoom, Canva and LinkedIn, just weeks after the internet services provider experienced a major outage lasting hours. Internet users reported seeing error messages on numerous sites that rely on Cloudflare services on Friday morning, including Downdetector – a website that shows which internet services are currently not working. Cloudflare said shortly after 9am that it is “is investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs (application programming interfaces)”. Yahoo!



Kurt Caz, who has made a career out of portraying European cities in a state of constant decline, visited London in a recent video, branding it “one of the most messed-up cities I’ve ever been in.” But it appears his coverage was not exactly honest, with eagle-eyed viewers noticing the travel vlogger may have used AI to alter the thumbnail of one of his videos. Titled “Avoid This Place in London”, the video has a thumbnail featuring a man on a bike wearing a balaclava in front of two shops with signs written in Arabic. But when you watch the video, the cyclist is not wearing a balaclava and the shop signs are both written in English. LBC

A chipmaker dubbed “China’s Nvidia” has jumped by more than 500pc on its stock market debut, in the latest example of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. Moore Threads, headquartered in Beijing, raised $1.1bn (£749m) following its initial listing on Shanghai’s stock exchange, with its valuation later surging to more than $40bn on Friday. The Chinese tech firm designs graphics processing units, or GPUs, the same type of chip that has turned Nvidia into the world’s most valuable company with a valuation of more than $4.5tn. Telegraph

Spinning off from the action-camera company Insta360, Antigravity now has its debut drone on sale. With 360-degree cameras that capture 8K and offer you a truly unconstrained view of the skies, the A1 is a different drone from everything else out there. Sorry, DJI. Instead of typical drone joysticks, you get a motion controller that lets you point and shoot like video game gesture controls, while crisp FPV goggles put you right inside the cockpit. Engadget

