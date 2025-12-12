Elon Musk’s Grok partnering with El Salvador schools, concerns over ChatGPT/Disney deal,

Share



Elon Musk is partnering with the government of El Salvador to bring his artificial intelligence company's chatbot, Grok, to more than 1 million students across the country, according to a Thursday announcement by xAI. Over the next two years, the plan is to "deploy" the chatbot to more than 5,000 public schools in an "AI-powered education program". xAI's Grok is more known for referring to itself as "MechaHitler" and espousing far-right conspiracy theories than it is for public education. The Guardian

A union representing workers in the creative industries says there is “real concern” among its members about a $1bn (£740m) deal which will see Disney characters brought to ChatGPT and video-generation tool Sora. It is the first major studio to license parts of its catalogue to OpenAI, which makes the tools. Fans will be able to generate and share pictures and videos of more than 200 characters from Disney’s franchises, including Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. “Everyone in the entertainment industry, especially all the creative talent, are incredibly worried about what the implications are,” said Sag-Aftra executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. BBC

There have been plenty of rumours over the last couple of months suggesting Apple is working on a folding phone. Many point towards a release in 2026, with the device thought to be arriving alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro, though a new report has now claimed Apple could produce significantly more units than most initially thought. According to a now-deleted ET News story, which was picked up by MacRumors, Apple has reportedly ordered 22 million OLED panels from Samsung Display for the first folding iPhone. T3.com



The EU has scrapped its 2035 sales ban on new combustion cars, a senior lawmaker has said. While yet to be officially announced, Manfred Weber – president of the EPP, the European Parliament’s largest party – told German newspaper Bild that the plans were “off the table”. In its place, flexible emission reduction rules will be implemented, he said: “For new registrations from 2035 onwards, a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions will now be mandatory for car manufacturers’ fleet targets, instead of 100%.” Autocar

Google has announced plans to team up with the UK to invite researchers to come up with uses for the tech giant’s state-of-the-art quantum chip Willow. It is one of several firms competing to develop a powerful quantum computer – which is seen as an exciting new frontier in the future of computing. Researchers hope they will be able to crack problems in fields such as chemistry and medicine which are impossible for current computers to solve. BBC

Angry mobs of unemployed citizens riot in the streets against the hordes of service robots that have stolen their jobs. Police officers armed with “robo freezer guns” and “nano net grenades” shoot down swarms of drones deployed by terrorists to attack electricity and water supplies. This is not the plot of a new sci-fi film but what may await Europe in the next 10 years, according to a report from the EU’s police agency. The 48-page Europol document details how law enforcement will need to tackle robots and unmanned systems in a dystopian vision of the future. Telegraph

