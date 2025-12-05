Edinburgh Airport closed due to IT issues

Share



Edinburgh Airport, Scotland’s busiest airport, has grounded all flights following a critical IT issue affecting its air traffic control provider.

The suspension, which began in the morning, halted all incoming and outgoing air traffic, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and causing immediate disruption to flight schedules.

Airport officials confirmed the problem stemmed from a technical issue with their air traffic control provider, Air Navigation Solutions (ANSL), rather than a failure of the main UK provider, NATS.

“Due to an IT issue with our air traffic control provider, no flights are currently operating from Edinburgh Airport,” the airport said in a statement. “Teams are working on the issue and will resolve as soon as possible.”

Flight tracking websites showed clear airspace around the airport, with numerous planes visible on the tarmac, unable to take off. The disruption comes ahead of the busy holiday travel season, amplifying the impact on travellers.

Among the immediate consequences, a Delta Airlines flight en route from New York was confirmed to be diverted, heading instead toward Dublin. Inbound flights from other international destinations were also compelled to divert to alternative UK airports.

Passengers were strongly advised to contact their airline directly for the latest information regarding their individual flight status, as the extent and duration of the IT failure remained unknown.

The incident highlights the critical vulnerability of digital infrastructure within the aviation sector, echoing similar technical failures that have caused widespread travel chaos in the past.

Engineers are currently on-site working urgently to return Scotland’s key international hub to full operational capacity.

