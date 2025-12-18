Brand loyalty slips as smartphone buyers put cost first

Share



The era of the “status symbol” smartphone is under threat as UK consumers are increasingly trading brand prestige for lower prices and practical features.

At least that’s according to a new study of 2,150 UK adults by tech retailer 4gadgets, which found the long-standing obsession with owning the latest flagship device from big-name brands is being replaced by a more frugal, function-first mindset.

Its data suggests a major shift in British buying habits, with price now comfortably outranking brand reputation as the most critical factor in choosing a new handset.

Price was cited as a top priority by 20% of respondents, while only 12% admitted that the reputation of the manufacturer was their primary concern. Even more telling was the lack of interest in the “cool factor” of having the newest device.

Indeed, the desire to own the latest model on the market was deemed extremely important by less than 5% of those surveyed.

“The era of buying a smartphone for the logo alone appears to be fading,” said Jordan Cook, General Manager at 4gadgets. He noted that modern consumers have become far more focused on practical value, specifically how long a battery lasts, how well the camera performs, and whether the device actually fits within a tight monthly budget.

Practicality is indeed the new king of the smartphone market. While price remains the dominant driver, 17% of Brits now rank battery life as their top priority, with 13% placing camera quality at the top of their list. This focus on utility is so pronounced that nearly 14% of consumers stated they only care that the device “actually works.”

The research also dispelled the myth that younger generations are obsessed with the newest tech at any cost. Only 11% of 18-to-24-year-olds felt it was essential to own the latest smartphone, a figure that drops to less than 1% for those aged over 65.

Across every age band, between 62% and 70% of respondents named price as their top priority.

Gender differences also emerged, with men proving slightly more sensitive to cost (70% versus 64% for women) while women were significantly more likely to prioritize camera quality.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, Cook suggests this trend is fuelling the rise of the circular economy. “When people prioritise price, battery life and reliability over brand-new status, it naturally opens the door to high-quality refurbished devices,” he claimed.

https://www.4gadgets.co.uk/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts