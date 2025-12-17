Argos exclusive on subscription-free Reolink camera

Share

Argos has secured a UK exclusive on Reolink’s latest AI-driven pan-and-tilt camera, as the budget security market continues to expand.

Costing £39.99, the Reolink E331 Indoor WiFi Camera aims to deliver high-spec features without the recurring monthly costs associated with some smart home cameras.

The device marks a major retail push for Reolink, which is targeting families and pet owners with its most accessible indoor model to date.

Equipped with 5MP (2K+) resolution, the E331 camera uses built-in AI to distinguish between people and pets. It can also identify the sound of a crying baby. This specialized detection is designed to curb the “notification fatigue” caused by basic motion sensors which can trigger alerts even for small movements.

The E331 provides 360-degree coverage via a motorized pan-and-tilt base that can automatically follow movement. To address growing surveillance concerns within the home, the camera includes a “Privacy Mode.” This allows users to instantly disable all recording and audio via a single tap in the app.

“We know UK households want indoor cameras that are both functional and attractive,” says Simon Buckingham, UK&I Senior Marketing Manager at Reolink.

“The E331 delivers exactly that – and we’re proud to launch it exclusively with Argos, a name trusted by millions when it comes to smart home tech.”

In a shift away from the industry standard of cloud-based storage fees, the E331 relies on local storage via a microSD card of up to 256GB. It also integrates with existing ecosystems including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Home Assistant, allowing users to view footage through their preferred hub.

The launch comes just ahead of the CES tech show, where further announcements from the brand are expected. The E331 is available now for immediate pickup or delivery through Argos, serving as a standalone security option or an addition to a wider home network.

Key features of the Reolink E331 include:

2K+ (5MP) super HD resolution for detailed, crystal-clear footage

Advanced AI: Person, pet, and crying detection for instant, accurate alerts

360° pan and tilt coverage with auto-tracking to follow movement

Privacy Mode : one-tap app control to pause recording and protect downtime

Infrared clear night vision with up to 12m range

Two-way audio to listen and speak through the camera

Local storage up to 256GB

No monthly fees or subscriptions required

Works with Google Assistant and Alexa

