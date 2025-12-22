Anrdroid under attack, Apple faces technical challenges with foldable iPhone

Share

Take this seriously. Google kicked off Dangerous December with a warning that Android is now under attack. Two vulnerabilities have been exploited. What starts as highly targeted spyware quickly expands its attack surface. And Google has also confirmed that protection is only available for certain phones, leaving a billion users at risk. Google’s warning that there are “indications” CVE-2025-48633 and CVE-2025-48572 “may be under limited, targeted exploitation” kicked off a tumultuous month for security threats. Forbes

Drivers could be paying more than they should for petrol and diesel after the UK’s competition watchdog said fuel profit margins remain at “persistently high levels” despite prices at the pump having fallen. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also challenged retailers’ claims that this was a result of higher operating costs, and said competition in the sector was “weak”. However, the Petrol Retailers Association said falling fuel prices were an indication of healthy competition. BBC

All the signs are pointing towards the first foldable iPhone showing up sometime next year, but a fresh rumor suggests Apple still has some technical difficulties to overcome in its efforts to make the folds on the device completely free from any creases. This comes from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (via Wccftech), who says – via Google Translate – that “technical challenges” remain in Apple’s way as it tries to develop a folding screen that looks completely flat when it’s opened out. Tech Radar

While the artificial intelligence boom is upending sections of the music industry, voice-generating bots are also becoming a boon to another unlikely corner of the internet: extremist movements that are using them to recreate the voices and speeches of major figures in their milieu, and experts say it is helping them grow. “The adoption of AI-enabled translation by terrorists and extremists marks a significant evolution in digital propaganda strategies,” said Lucas Webber, a senior threat intelligence analyst at Tech Against Terrorism and a research fellow at the Soufan Center. The Guardian

The billionaire founder of Oracle has agreed to provide a personal guarantee of $40bn (£31bn) in an effort to revive Paramount’s hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Larry Ellison, an ally of Donald Trump and one of the world’s richest men, said he would provide an “irrevocable personal guarantee” for the entire equity of Paramount’s $108bn offer. Paramount, led by Mr Ellison’s son, David, is attempting to disrupt Netflix’s agreed takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which owns film franchises such as Harry Potter. Telegraph



Poland’s interior ministry has launched a mobile application and website that allows people to find their nearest shelter in times of war or other emergencies. The service, called “Where to hide” (Gdzie się ukryć) will be officially unveiled later on Monday but is already available online and as an app that can be downloaded. Once given access to a user’s location, the system shows a map of the area with places that have been designated as shelters. It can also show the quickest route to reach them. NotesFromPoland

The market seems to be content, for now at least, to keep betting big on AI. While the value of some companies integral to the AI boom like Nvidia, Oracle and Coreweave have seen their value fall since the highs of mid-2025, the US stockmarket remains dominated by investment in AI. Of the S&P500 index of leading companies, 75% of returns are thanks to 41 AI stocks. The “magnificent seven” of big tech companies, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta, Apple and Tesla, account for 37% of the S&P’s performance. Sky News

