Why is Elon Musk obsessed with humanoid robots? Fear of AI bubble in European markets

Share



It has appeared in Tesla showrooms, on its factory floors and has even posed with Kim Kardashian. But Elon Musk’s vision for his human-like robot Optimus is much grander than that. Since first unveiling it at a Tesla showcase in 2022, the tech billionaire has suggested his company’s droid could play a huge role in the homes and lives of people all over the world. Along with self-driving robotaxis and Cybertrucks, Musk believes Tesla robots are key to establishing a foothold in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. BBC

Drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) could face the prospect of a new tax in this month’s budget. With pressure on the chancellor to find tens of billions of pounds in additional revenue, the BBC understands there have been “conversations” within government about the possibility of a new levy on EVs. A government spokesperson told the BBC: “Fuel duty covers petrol and diesel, but there’s no equivalent for electric vehicles. We want a fairer system for all drivers.” BBC

European markets were lower on Friday, extending the previous session’s losses amid AI bubble concerns. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.74% lower at 12:50 p.m. in London (7:50 a.m. ET), with major bourses in the red. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 was last seen trading 0.75% lower, France’s CAC index was down 0.45% and Germany’s DAX shed 0.85%. Italy’s FTSE MIB dipped 1%. Rightmove’s stock price plummeted on Friday, falling 13%, after the company forecasted weaker operating profits due to heavy investment in AI. CNBC

Since the launch of its Polestar 2 sedan in 2021, Swedish EV company Polestar has launched two additional models: the spacious 3 compact crossover SUV, and now the 4, a sporty, even more compact crossover SUV. The 4 slotting in between the 2 and 3 in size may confound some consumers, but one of its features — or lack thereof — may confound them even more. It has no rear windshield. Starting at $57,800, the 2026 Polestar 4 may have some mildly brain-twisting attributes, but I found it to be one of the most compelling and fun-to-drive EVs this year. It just took a little getting used to. The Verge

The Bank of England (BoE) has cited the cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as one of the reasons for the country’s slower-than-expected GDP growth in its latest rates decision. In the announcement on Thursday, the BoE – which held interest rates at 4 percent – said the UK’s headline GDP grew by a projected 0.2 percent in calendar Q3, a slight fall compared to the 0.3 percent predicted in the bank’s August Q2 report. TheRegister

We’re not here simply to sell cars, we’re here to bring a better EV solution to customers,” says Mike Yang, General Manager of Geely Auto UK, speaking exclusively about the company’s long-term ambitions in Britain. When Geely Auto UK confirmed plans last month to sell 100,000 vehicles a year and launch 10 new electric and plug-in hybrid models within three years, it signalled an ambitious Chinese entry into the UK’s electric vehicle (EV) market. MotorFinanceOnline

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts