Vibe coding beats Clankers to become Collins Dictionary’s word of the year

Vibe coding, a term describing how artificial intelligence translates natural language into computer code, has been officially named Collins Dictionary’s Word of the Year for 2025.

The selection reflects the dramatic influence of AI on modern language and technology, signalling a major shift in software development.

Lexicographers at Collins, who track language usage across their 24-billion-word Corpus, observed a massive increase in the term’s usage since its first appearance in February. Andrej Karpathy, former director of AI at Tesla and a founding engineer at OpenAI, coined the term.

It represents the ability of AI to simplify the creation of apps, allowing users to “forget that the code even exists” and essentially “give in to the vibes.” This development allows non-coders to create basic applications by simply describing their desired program to an AI tool.

Alex Beecroft, Managing Director of Collins, stated that the choice “perfectly captures how language is evolving alongside technology” and how “natural language is fundamentally changing our interaction with computers.”

The selection edged out several other notable words that reflect the social and technological preoccupations of 2025. Among the runners-up was “clanker,” a derogatory term for computers, robots, or AI sources. Popularised by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the term saw a resurgence, often used on social media to express distrust and frustration with AI platforms.

Another word making the list is “broligarchy,” an informal nickname for the owners of the world’s largest technology companies, reflecting perceptions of their political and cultural influence. The term “aura farming,” described as the deliberate cultivation of a charismatic and distinctive persona, also gained traction, particularly following viral social media trends.

Other words on the 2025 shortlist included:

Biohacking: The activity of altering the natural processes of one’s body for improved health.

The activity of altering the natural processes of one’s body for improved health. Henry: An acronym for “high earner, not rich yet.”

An acronym for “high earner, not rich yet.” Glaze: To praise or flatter someone excessively or undeservedly.

To praise or flatter someone excessively or undeservedly. Coolcation: A holiday taken in a place with a cool climate.

